Prep Coaching Legend Joby Nunez Passes Away

He coached at all 3 SB Unified District High Schools and was an administrator

Joseph “Joby” Nunez, a legendary figure in high school athletics in the community, passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was 70.

Nunez had the distinction of coaching at all three high schools in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. He also made his mark as an administrator in the district.

He was star athlete at Santa Barbara High in the mid-1960s, earning all-Channel League honors in football and baseball. He was named the Dons’ team MVP in baseball as a senior and was voted the school’s best all-around athlete in 1966.

Nunez received a football scholarship at Mesa Community College in Grand Junction, Colo., where he started at quarterback as a freshman.

He transferred to Oregon State, where he was a member of one of the most famous football teams in school history.

The 1967 Beavers were nicknamed the “Giant Killers” after they knocked off No. 2-ranked Purdue, tied No. 2 UCLA and beat top-ranked USC during a four-week stretch. The team finished ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll with a 7-2-1 record. It was later inducted into the Oregon State Hall of Fame.

Nunez finished his college athletic career at UCSB. He was captain of the 1971 Gaucho football team.

He earned his degree and secondary teaching credential and pursued a career in education.

Nunez started at Dos Pueblos, working as an assistant football coach under Dick Mires and assistant baseball coach under Scott O’Leary.

In 1981, he started the boys soccer team at DP and two years later the Chargers won a share of the CIF-SS championship with Jorge Lorca as the head coach.

Nunez returned to Santa Barbara High in 1985 to work as assistant football coach and head boys soccer coach. He was part of Lito Garcia’s football staff that led the Dons to a CIF title in 1989.

In 1989, he guided the soccer team to a CIF runner-up finish. The Dons fell to Mission Viejo.

Nunez stepped down from coaching and started working with the school district. But he returned to the football field in 2010 to assist his friend Jeff Hesselmeyer at San Marcos.

Nunez retired from the Santa Barbara School District as an administrator.

He was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame in 2013 and is a charter member of the Santa Barbara High Athletic Hall of Fame

He helped start the Athletic Hall of Fame at Santa Barbara High and contributed to the construction of a new Peabody Stadium.

Nunez and his wife, Patricia, raised three children: daughters Janet and Karina, and son Danny.

A memorial mass will be held on Feb. 9 at Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 11:30 a.m.