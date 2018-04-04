Prep Fall Sports Who to Watch List: Ethan Parrish Aims to Take Charge for DP Water Polo

The Parrish name is synonymous with outstanding water polo in this area.

Chris Parrish was a standout high school player at San Marcos and a CIF-championship coach at Dos Pueblos.

His eldest son, Blake, is the all-time leading goal scorer at Dos Pueblos, an All-American player at Stanford, and part of the U.S. Men’s National Team player pool.

Now comes Ethan, the younger son. After taking his lumps as a freshman last season, he is being counted on to make things happen for the Chargers as a sophomore.

Ethan Parrish is one of the many athletes to watch this high school fall season.

Noozhawk Sports has put together a Who-to-Watch list of standout athletes in each fall sport.

Parrish is coming off a great summer of playing with the USA Water Polo Cadet (16-under) Team. He distinguished himself in a tournament in Belgrade, Serbia, leading Team USA to a rare win over the host country and the championship against Croatia.

Dos Pueblos boys water polo coach Connor Levoff is excited to see the young Parrish step up his game for the Chargers.

“I think Ethan is certainly one of the most talented athletes in town,” he said. “He is going have to play a much more diverse role this year now that Dylan Elliott and Taylor Gustason have graduated and moved on to college water polo.

“Ethan is an explosive attacker who draws a lot of defensive attention as a result of his shooting ability," he added. "This year, we are going to be counting on him to serve as a playmaker, ball distributor, and one-on-one defender. “

Senior Jason Teng and talented freshman Sammy Arshadi “are going to play big roles for us as utilities,” Levoff said.

Teng is a three-year starter and one of the team captains along with junior goalie Angus Goodner.

Santa Barbara and San Marcos will be relying on a new group of players to pick up the slack after graduating several seniors.

The Dons have a pair of returning starters in speedy Evan Blix, a 4-year varsity player, and lefty Jacob Castillo, a two-year starter.

“He will push the counter from the right side and quarterback most of our offense,” said coach Mark Walsh of Castillo.

Trevor Ricci is the only returning starter for San Marcos from last year's team and coach Jeff Ashton says he is a leader. "His experience playing with last year's group (where five of the other starters are currently playing college) will serve him well this season."

Sam Fuller, who returns from an injury, and Kellen Radtkey figure to be big scorers on the team.

Cate returns all-league players Parker Matthews and Sebastian Sak. Matthews averaged three goals and three assists last season. Sak is primarily a defensive player.

Standout goalie Mac Clayton returns for Carpinteria.

GIRLS GOLF

Bella Vigna of Dos Pueblos goes for her fourth straight Channel League individual title. She'll be pushed by teammates Julia Forster and Gabby Minier. Forster shared the league title with Vigna last season.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Blanca is loaded with a talented and experienced group of players who were CIF-SS champions and regional runners-up two years ago and CIF-SS semifinalists last year.

All-CIF returnees Kelly Bickett (setter) and Caylin Zimmerman (outside hitter) and all-around player Laurel Kujan lead the way. The versatile Kujan has committed to USC for beach volleyball.

Gifted defensive players Sophia Fay and Kendall White, and front-line players Julia Fay and Kathryn Norris are also back after playing key roles on last year’s squad.

Senior outside hitter Jenna MacFarlane leads a young and talented San Marcos squad. Grace Matthews is playing solid at libero and Kendall Williams and Brynn Sofro are making an impact at the net.

Santa Barbara High has a versatile player in senior Linnea Skinner. Starters Chloe Mauceri and Erika Foreman return.

Dos Pueblos returns starters Mikayla Butzke, Ally Mintzer and Danielle LaGrange up front and libero Alison Minnich. Katelyn Mires has made an impact at outside hitter.

Junior Lauren Holsted, all-league returnee, is a six-rotation player for Bishop Diego.

At Cate, Grace Blankenhorn returns at libero after earning all-league honors last season.

GIRLS TENNIS

All three Channel League schools have strong, experienced players this season.

San Marcos and Dos Pueblos each return league champions and finalists. Yuka Perera leads the Royals after reaching the league finals last year. Also returning is Kelly Coulson, a strong doubles player. Fiona Kinsella is a promising newcomer, said new coach Andrea Rifkin.

At DP, coach Liz Frech has Mikala Triplett, a league doubles champion and a CIF quarterfinalist with Katie Yang. The No. 1 doubles team of Hannah Kleidermacher and Rose Hillebrandt is back after a strong junior season.

Claire Stotts and Eva Kershner are experienced singles players for Greg Tebbe at Santa Barbara High.

Cate has Jackie Cai and Grace Fuss back from last year’s team that reached the Division 2 quarterfinals. Fuss finished runner-up in the Tri-Valley League as a freshman. Cai won the league doubles title with her sister, Carol.

Katherine Monroy returns as Laguna Blanca’s top player.

CROSS COUNTRY

The San Marcos girls lost star runner Erica Schroeder to the University of Washington, but the Royals have most of their runners back from a team that made it to the state meet last season.

Kaela Cleary, Mya Adornetto, Madison Funk and Lyla Krock will look to lead the Royals to a Channel League championship and back to the state meet in Fresno

Jason Peterson, coming off a dynamite track season in which in qualified for the state meet in the 800 meters, is the main man for the San Marcos boys. David Dinklage and Ty Burre add experience and depth to the team.

The Dos Pueblos boys have a strong trio in junior Nathaniel Getachew, sophomore Joseph Pearlman and senior Josh McGregor.

“Nathaniel got right back into training after our two-week planned break after track season, and when he appeared in summer practices, he was really solid, handles more than he did last year and still feels good,” DP coach Micks Purnell said.

“Joseph continues to show his talent for running and has also looked better than last cross country and track season. Josh looks to deliver for his team mates when it counts.”

On the girls side, senior Kailey Reardon and juniors Emmi Wyttenbach and Molly Gans have emerged as the top runners for DP.

“Kailey had a so-so track season as she was also leading a robotics team (Rivera Robotics), which did very well in the spring.

She's back focused on running and looking very good,” Purnell said. “Emmi and Molly have been running solidly together since the planned break after track and looked to have gotten much stronger than in the spring.”

Sophomore Jake Ballantine is Santa Barbara High’s top returnee after a strong freshman year.

“Jake just loves to compete,” coach Olivia Perdices said. “Totally bucking the trend of kids specializing in one sport, he raced with both the swim and track teams last spring, and is at triathlon nationals this summer.”

Senior captain Thomas Everest is in his fourth year on the varsity and had some big races in the 4x400 relay and in the 800 last spring in track.

“He's ready to bring that experience, speed and competitiveness to make an impact this fall,” said Perdices.

The girls bring back all of last season's point scorers, led by junior captain Ally Garza.

Senior co-captain Ian MacFarlane and junior Josh Shields pace the Cate boys and Zoe Hale, Isabella Montes de Oca and Bella Hillyer lead the girls team.

