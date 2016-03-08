San Marcos Lacrosse Gets Defensive; Laguna, Bishop VB Sweep; Laguna, Carpinteria Win in Tennis

Prep Roundup

The San Marcos defense and the play of goalies Mason Little and Ryan Lehman led the Royals to a 10-3 boys lacrosse victory over Royal on Tuesday at Warkentin Stadium.

Little made seven saves and Lehman had five in the second half. Long stick midfielder Kai Sanvictores swept up seven ground balls and shut down Royal's top offensive player.

"The game was won by the goalies and the defense," said San Marcos coach Rick Lehman

Midfielder Trey Tank led the scoring for San Marcos with three goals. Attackman Justin Lehman handed out four assists and scored a goal, Jack Palmer and Dayne Dewan each tallied two goals and Josh Blanchard and Paul Robitallie had one, adding to the balanced attack for the Royals.

San Marcos (2-0) plays St. Francis on Friday at home at 5 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Laguna Blanca 3, Viewpoint 0

The timely hitting and steady passing of Henry Farrell sparked the Laguna Blanca boys volleyball team to a 25-23, 25-21, 25-20 sweep over Viewpoint on Tuesday.

The CIF Division 5 second-ranked ranked Owls improve to 4-0.

Chris Constantino and Philip Fauntleroy paced the hitting attack for Laguna Blanca.

The Owls will face some tough competition at the San Luis Obispo Tournament this weekend, said coach Jon Roberts.

Bishop Diego 3, Malibu 0

Setter Brolin Parris ran an efficient offense and served tough to lead the Cardinals to a 25-15, 25-9, 25-7 sweep over Malibu.

Mike Agnoli hammered 13 kills and Luca Jordano added nine for Bishop.

BOYS TENNIS

Laguna Blanca 11, Foothill Tech 7

Phillip Hicks and Alex Furukawa dominated in singles for the Owls and raised their combined record on the season to 19-1.

In doubles, Andrew Tolles and Atty Roddick took a close first set win to remain undefeated as a team before being subbed out. Doubles teams Jason Barnick/Victor Liu and Jack Moller/Jack Stein added two wins each to the match-total.

Carpinteria 11, Channel Islands 7

The Warriors won eight sets in the final two rounds to break a 3-3 tied after the opening round and claimed their first match victory of the season.

No. 2 singles player Jeremy Saito swept his three sets all with the same 6-1 scores. No. 1 Jacques Jougla scored a "quality win" over Channel Islands No. 2 player, 6-1, said coach Charles Bryant.

In doubles, Carpinteria's No. 2 team of Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio swept their three sets and only dropped five games. No. 1 Juan Zapata/Luke Nahooikaika and our No. 3 Bryan Taira/Myles Morgan went 2-1 on the day.

Carpinteria is 1-4.

Newbury Park 18, Dos Pueblos 0

The Chargers ran into a tough opponent on their home court.

"We had chances with five close doubles sets, but could not convert," DP coach Liz Frech said. "Even at the end, in our last set, the Chargers kept up the battle. Ryan and Christian Hodosy climbed back from 1-4 to push the set to a tiebreaker, but fell 10-12 in the tiebreaker."

Dos Pueblos (2-2) play at Valencia next Tuesday.

GOLF

Santa Barbara 393, Bishop Diego 519

Preston Gomersall fired a 72 to lead the Dons to the non-league victory at Santa Barbara Golf Club.

Ryan Mikles shot the low score for Bishop with a 76.

SBHS Scores:

Preston Gomersall - 72

Isaac Stone - 74

Tim Kuschman - 81

Brandon Crane - 82

Torin Bjorklund - 84

Bishop Diego

Ryan Mikles - 76

Matt Pate - 82

Chad Damron - 109

Michael Sorraco - 126

Jake - 126

Dos Pueblos 424, Valencia 447

Joseph Pignatti of the Chargers earned medalist honors with an 80 on a challenging TPC course in Valencia.

DP scores:

Joseph Pigatti 80

Mikha Benedictus 83

Andres Fairbairn 84

Daniel Cheung 86

Logan Hall 81

Aidan Thomas 93

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.