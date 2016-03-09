Santa Barbara Tennis Beats Viewpoint, San Marcos Falls at AG; Dos Pueblos Splits Swim Meet

Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara High swept all nine doubles sets and Viewpont, 12-6, in a non-league boys tennis match on Wednesday.

"Viewpoint is a solid team with some outstanding players and I was impressed with how our team was ready to play from the opening game," Santa Barbara coach Greg Tebbe said. "It is not easy to win every doubles match, especially against a team with the talent of Viewpoint."

The duo of Logan Lender / Harry DeBoer were dominant as they won 18 of the 20 games they played. Noah Ostovany and Taylor Kleine teamed up for the first time this season and played well as they pulled out a tiebreaker in their second match. Taggart Mills and Tyler Greenwald continued with their consistent doubles play, winning 18 or 22 games.

In singles, Jackson Powell and Spencer Ekola held their own against a strong lineup of Viewpoint players and won 3 out of their 5 matches.

The Dons (5-1) open Channel League play next week with matches against Buena, San Marcos, and Dos Pueblos.

Santa Barbara

Singles:

Jackson Powell 2-1

Spencer Ekola 1-1

Isaac Kershner 0-1

Mike Chung 0-2

Kai Wilkinson 0-1

Doubles:

Taggart Mills / Tyler Greenwald 3-0

Harry DeBoer / Logan Lender 3-0

Noah Ostovany / Taylor Kleine 3-0

Arroyo Grande 10, San Marcos 8

The Royals (3-1) lost a close match to the Eagles (5-1) on the road.

After a 3-3 first round, the Royals doubles teams were swept in the second round and San Marcos fell behind 7-5. Arroyo Grande held on with a 3-3 third round on the strength of their doubles.

"Arroyo Grande returned eight players from last year and it showed today," coach Jarrod Bradley said. "They were the aggressors in doubles at the net and more consistent cross-court. Our team is young and we hope to get to where they are soon."

In singles, Kento Perera and Dominik Stefanov swept easily losing only five total games all day.

"Kento and Dominic have been dominant this season. AG's lefty Andrew Arcangel hit flat hard shots but they both adjusted after a slow start to win 6-2," said Bradley

In doubles, Dan Coulson and Jimmy Wimbish won 2 of 3 by scores of 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.

"Dan and Jimmy were consistent all day long. They had great cross-court groundstrokes and finished easy volleys to the open court."

The Royals host Ventura in their Channel League opener on Tuesday.

SWIMMING

San Luis Obispo 172, Dos Pueblos Girls 144

Dos Pueblos Boys 168, San Luis Obispo 131

Dan Elliott won two individual events and swam on two winning relay teams, leading Dos Pueblos boys to a non-league swimming dual meet win over San Luis Obispo on Wednesday.

Elliott captured the 200 IM in 2:05.87 and the 100 fly in 56.40. He joined Patrick Sterling, Gregory Robinson and Theo Velikov on the 200 medley relay team and Jason Teng, Robinson and Velikov on the 400 relay quartet.

Robinson led a 1-2-3 sweep in the 200 free in 1:52.26, Eric Lindheim Marx and Taylor Locke followed. Lindheim-Marx also won the 500 free (5:11.40).

Robinson captured the 100 breask (1:06.38) and Velikov won the 100 free (48.49).

The DP girls lost the meet, 172-144, but turned in some good swims.

The 200 medley relay team of Dani Castleberg, Jodi Plant, Cassie Barkhorn and Abbi Hill was out-touched by .13 seconds, but archieved a CIF consideration time of 2:00.37.

Barkhorn blew away the competition in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.91, and dominated the competition in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:09.06. Sophomore Clare Grim swam to a victory in the 200 freestyle, winning by over 6 seconds with a time of 2:08.89.

Grim teamed up with Olivia Kistler, Thea Neushul, and Hill in another close loss to SLO, this time by a slightly larger margin of .27 seconds. Although posting an impressive time, Hill narrowly lost the 50 free to SLO’s Tyra Popovich, in 26.18 seconds.The freshman charged forward with a win against Popovich in the 100 free in 56.93 seconds.

SOFTBALL

Pacifica 5, Carpinteria 1

Singles by Samantha Saenz, Iliana Esquival, Jayme DeNault resulted in the lone run for Carpinteria in the non-league loss. Saenz's RBI hit tied the score at 1-1.

Pacifica hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 6th to get some separation at 5-1.



LACROSSE

Simi Valley 15, Laguna Blanca 14

Javi Abrego scored five goals, but the Owls came up short in the non-league boys lacrosse game at Simi Valley. Aidan O'Donnell added four goals and an assist.