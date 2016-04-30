Cate Closes in on Outright TVL Tennis Title

Tennis

Cate defeated rival Thacher, 10-8, and moved closer to the Tri-Valley League tennis championship on Satuday.

The Rams can win the title outright with a victory against Malibu on Monday.

Junior Kevin Ha swept his three sets at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of junior Christian Herman and sophomore Nicholas Hildebrant also went 3-0 to help the Rams avenge their only loss in league play.

The No. 2 doubles team of junior Mason Mackall/sophomore Joseph Thomassen and No. 3 team of senior captain Michael Nettesheim/sophomore Charlie Morris rounded out the day with two sets each.

