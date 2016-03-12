Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Wins Trophy; Laguna VB Goes 5-1; Bishop Baseball Swept

Prep Roundup

The Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse team won its first trophy by finishing second in the Blue Bracket at the Birmingham Tournamenet on Saturday.

The Chargers opened with a 7-6 win over Valencia in a "Braveheart" overtime, where it's one field player against another, with two goalies. Jamie Sharpe delivered the winning goal, her sixth goal of the game.

Sharpe scored on a penalty shot at the end of the game to give DP a 7-6 win over Louisville. Goalies Lillian Brainerd and Carly Schwan kept the Chargers in the game,

In the Blue Bracket final, Royal beat DP 10-3. Chloe Chase scored two of the three goals.

Blue Bracket was meant for teams with semi-established programs (4-6 years with a team), but due to field issues, DP was bumped from the "Black Bracket" (schools with newer programs 1-3 years established) up to the Blue Bracket.

"We were certainly the underdog team, but proved our intensity, determination, and skill in this tournament," said coach Samantha Limkeman

VOLLEYBALL

San Luis Obispo Tournament

Laguna Blanca went 5-1 and advanced to the consolation bracket final on Saturday. The Owls lost a one-set match, 25-22

Their wins came of St. Joseph, Central, Mission Prep, Paso Robles and Central.

"We are improving slowly," coach Jon Roberts said. "Our freshmen made good contributions, Charly MacNeil and Kyle Aitcheson and Sam Stegall."

GOLF

Woodbridge 382, San Marcos 412

Hide Yoshihara fired a 4-under 68 to lead Woodbridge to the victory at La Purisima Golf Course.

Sam Metzger shot 76 and Chad Visser 77 to lead San Marcos

San Marcos scores:

Sam Metzger 76

Chad Visser 77

Bennett Reichard 85

Hayden Schoenfelder 86

Chris Wong 88

TENNIS

Arroyo Grande 17, Carpinteria 1

The Warriors (1-5) were missing one of their top doubles players and had to shuffle the lineup a little "but everyone really stepped up to their new roles," said coach Charles Bryant. "AG was solid all the way through especially in doubles but I was very pleased as were our boys in how they performed. We could actually see them improve over the course of the match as they took what was being 'thrown at them' (strategy-wise) and started implementing it themselves."

Carpinteria's lone point came in singles, with Jeremy Saito winning the last set of the day against Arroyo Grande's No. 2 player.

BASEBALL

Mission Prep 6-9, Bishop Diego 2-1

Bishop Diego lost the first game of a doubleheader in eight innings, as visiting Mission Prep scored four runs with two outs to win 6-2.

In the second game, Bishop managed only four hits in a 9-1 loss

Bishop’s first-game starter Will Goodwin pitched seven innings and gave up only three hits and one earned run; he struck out seven.

“Will pitched a great game in the first game," coach Ralph Molina said. "We had base running errors that cost us the win."

Izzy Reyes started things off in the fourth inning with a double and Ash Borgeson followed with a RBI double. Travis Pierz had a single in the sixth and scored the second run following a pair of singles. Gabe Arteaga had the RBI hit to tie the score at 2-2.

Reyes went 2-3 in the nightcap. Ben Gunther took the loss on the mound for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals (2-2) open TVL play on Wednesday at home against Nordhoff.

