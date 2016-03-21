Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Wins in OT; Laguna Tennis Beats Santa Ynez

Prep Roundup

Goalie Carly Schwan made a big save in overtime and Becca Baxis followed with the game-winning goal, lifting Dos Pueblos to a 10-9 girls lacrosse victory at Simi Valley on Monday.

Jamie Sharpe sent the game into overtime, tying the game at 9-9 with 29 seconds left in regulation.

In the 3-minute sudden death extra period, Simi Valley controlled the face off and bolted straight for the goal. The Pioneers fired a hard shot, but Schwan made the save and cleared the ball to the DP midfielders. The Chargers went on the attack and Sharpe passed to Baxis, who put her shot away for the golden goal.

The game was tight from the start.

DP got strong defensive performances from Tara Van Hoorn, Carly Holland, and Siena Applebaum. Schwan made five saves.

Sharpe led the offense with five goals.

Dos Pueblos is 5-2 on the season.

Dos Pueblos Boys 14, Laguna Blanca 10

The Chargers broke a 6-6 halftime time and scored five goals in the fourth quarter to secure their first win of the season.

Ethan Kahn led the Chargers (1-3) with 5 goals and 2 assists, and Scott Applebay added 4 goals and an assist. The defense was led by Max McCeney, who also chipped in with a goal.

Javi Abreo scored four goals and Adan O'Donnell and Christian Fowler each had a pair and an assist for the Owls (0-5).

TENNIS

Laguna Blanca 10, Santa Ynez 8

Phillip Hicks and Alex Furukawa swept in singles and the Owls had enough firepower in doubles to finally defeat the Pirates after two straight losses against them.

Laguna Blanca lost to Santa Ynez three years ago in the CIF Round of 16 and dropped a regular season match to the Pirates two years ago. The teams had their match canceled last year.

"I'm incredibly happy to have this win and to see the progress our team has made in the first month of the season," Laguna Blanca coach Trevor Thorpe said.

In addition to Furukawa and Hicks, the sophomore duo of Jason Barnick and Victor Liu played their best tennis of the season, scoring a sweep at No. 1 doubles with a 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 performance.

"Alex Furukawa played a terrific first round match against the Santa Ynez No. 1 and Phillip Hicks played his most intelligent tennis of the season. When these two get it right, our team is always in the hunt for a win and Jason and Victor reached out and grabbed it for us with their excellent doubles play," said Thorpe

