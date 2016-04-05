Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 1:09 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Cate Win in Lacrosse; Bishop Softball, DP Golf, Cate Tennis victorious

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 5, 2016 | 9:20 p.m.

Justin Lehman scored five goals and Jack Palmer added two goals and two assists, leading the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to a 15-6 win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

The Royals opened up an 8-1 lead in the first half en route to their fifth win in six games. They are 2-0 against DP.

Paul Robitaille scored two goals and Issac Oh had a goal and two assists. Freshman goalie Ryan Lehman stopped eight shots.

Dos Pueblos scored three goals in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 14, San Marcos 9

The scoring combination of Becca Baxis and Jamie Sharpe powered Dos Pueblos in the see-saw rivalry game on Tuesday.

Baxis and Sharpe each scored five goal to keep DP in the game.

The Chargers led 8-5 at halftime, but San Marcos came roaring back in the third period and tied the score at 9-9.

Highlights It was a back and forth game against San Marcos all night. San Marcos was first to score and we quickly answered. Both teams were strong ball-handlers and making smart passes and transitions in the midfield.

The Chargers regained control of the game behind the defense of Chloe Wells, Tara Van Hoorn, and Siena Applebaum. Goalie Carly Schwan made nine saves.

DP coach Samantha Limkeman praised the midfield play of Jessica Delgadillo and Mika Henrickson.

"This was a tough game, but we had strong stick-skills and came out ready to beat our cross-town rival," said Limkeman.

Dos Pueblos improves to 7-2.

Cate 12, Birmingham 4

Cate turned in a tremendous defense effort in a victory over the L.A. City Section team.

Taylor Bigony, Charlotte Pecot, Eva Herman and Morgan Prinz led the defensive effort for the game. Midfielder Sam Hill had a solid game with six draw controls, six ground balls, three turnovers and three goals. Brie Walker dished out five assists and Maddie Erickson force five turnovers.

Jess Liou frustrated Birmingham with 13 saves.

SOFTBALL

Bishop Diego 8, Villanova 4

Bishop Diego pitcher Isabella Gregson was strong in the later innings, helping the Cardinals softball team defeat Villanova, 8-4 on Tuesday.

Emma Burdette had two hits and  Gregson, Kylie Koeper and Taylor Woodward all had doubles. Sarah Leicht and Marissa Quintana each had singles.  

Bishop Diego…310 030 1 — 8  7  1
Villanova …220 000 0 —  4  5  5

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 410, Chaminade 432

The Chargers tuned up for their Thursday Channel League showdown against San Marcos by beating Chaminade on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Andres Fairbairn led DP with a match-low 79. The Chargers improve to 10-3.

DP Scores: Andres Fairbairn 79, Zach Steinberger 80, Luke Vigna 82, Daniel Cheung 84, Mikha Benedictus 85, Joseph Pigatti 87

Bishop Diego 424, Fillmore 562

Matthew Pate shot a 2-over par 73 at Rancho San Marcos to earn medalist honors and lead the Cardinals to the victory. Alex Bollag fired a 75.

Bishop scores: Matthew Pate 73, Alex Bollag 75, Ryan Mikles 87, Michael Soracco 94, Chad Damron 95.

TENNIS

Cate 14, Carpinteria 4

Senior Kevin Ha and sophonore Nicolas Hildebrandt swept their matches at No. 1 and 2 singles to lead the Rams (3-3, 2-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Cate's doubles teams of Michael Nettesheim/ Jr. Christian Herman and  Brad Gordon / Charlie Morris) also went 3-0 on the day.

Carpinteria's Jeremy Saito and Bryan Taira picked up wins in singles and the teams of Myles Morgan/Luke Nahooikaika and Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio each picked up a hard-fought set.

Carpinteria is now 3-8 overall and 1-1 in the TVL

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 