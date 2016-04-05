San Marcos, Dos Pueblos, Cate Win in Lacrosse; Bishop Softball, DP Golf, Cate Tennis victorious

Prep Roundup

Justin Lehman scored five goals and Jack Palmer added two goals and two assists, leading the San Marcos boys lacrosse team to a 15-6 win over Dos Pueblos on Tuesday.

The Royals opened up an 8-1 lead in the first half en route to their fifth win in six games. They are 2-0 against DP.

Paul Robitaille scored two goals and Issac Oh had a goal and two assists. Freshman goalie Ryan Lehman stopped eight shots.

Dos Pueblos scored three goals in the fourth quarter.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Dos Pueblos 14, San Marcos 9

The scoring combination of Becca Baxis and Jamie Sharpe powered Dos Pueblos in the see-saw rivalry game on Tuesday.

Baxis and Sharpe each scored five goal to keep DP in the game.

The Chargers led 8-5 at halftime, but San Marcos came roaring back in the third period and tied the score at 9-9.

Highlights It was a back and forth game against San Marcos all night. San Marcos was first to score and we quickly answered. Both teams were strong ball-handlers and making smart passes and transitions in the midfield.

The Chargers regained control of the game behind the defense of Chloe Wells, Tara Van Hoorn, and Siena Applebaum. Goalie Carly Schwan made nine saves.

DP coach Samantha Limkeman praised the midfield play of Jessica Delgadillo and Mika Henrickson.

"This was a tough game, but we had strong stick-skills and came out ready to beat our cross-town rival," said Limkeman.

Dos Pueblos improves to 7-2.

Cate 12, Birmingham 4

Cate turned in a tremendous defense effort in a victory over the L.A. City Section team.

Taylor Bigony, Charlotte Pecot, Eva Herman and Morgan Prinz led the defensive effort for the game. Midfielder Sam Hill had a solid game with six draw controls, six ground balls, three turnovers and three goals. Brie Walker dished out five assists and Maddie Erickson force five turnovers.

Jess Liou frustrated Birmingham with 13 saves.

SOFTBALL

Bishop Diego 8, Villanova 4

Bishop Diego pitcher Isabella Gregson was strong in the later innings, helping the Cardinals softball team defeat Villanova, 8-4 on Tuesday.

Emma Burdette had two hits and Gregson, Kylie Koeper and Taylor Woodward all had doubles. Sarah Leicht and Marissa Quintana each had singles.

Bishop Diego…310 030 1 — 8 7 1

Villanova …220 000 0 — 4 5 5

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 410, Chaminade 432

The Chargers tuned up for their Thursday Channel League showdown against San Marcos by beating Chaminade on Tuesday at Sandpiper Golf Course.

Andres Fairbairn led DP with a match-low 79. The Chargers improve to 10-3.

DP Scores: Andres Fairbairn 79, Zach Steinberger 80, Luke Vigna 82, Daniel Cheung 84, Mikha Benedictus 85, Joseph Pigatti 87

Bishop Diego 424, Fillmore 562

Matthew Pate shot a 2-over par 73 at Rancho San Marcos to earn medalist honors and lead the Cardinals to the victory. Alex Bollag fired a 75.

Bishop scores: Matthew Pate 73, Alex Bollag 75, Ryan Mikles 87, Michael Soracco 94, Chad Damron 95.

TENNIS

Cate 14, Carpinteria 4

Senior Kevin Ha and sophonore Nicolas Hildebrandt swept their matches at No. 1 and 2 singles to lead the Rams (3-3, 2-1) to the Tri-Valley League win.

Cate's doubles teams of Michael Nettesheim/ Jr. Christian Herman and Brad Gordon / Charlie Morris) also went 3-0 on the day.

Carpinteria's Jeremy Saito and Bryan Taira picked up wins in singles and the teams of Myles Morgan/Luke Nahooikaika and Sam Truax/Jacob Ascencio each picked up a hard-fought set.

Carpinteria is now 3-8 overall and 1-1 in the TVL

