San Marcos Boys Lacrosse Wins City Title in OT; DP Golf, Tennis Win; Bishop, Carpinteria VB Sweep

Prep Roundup

San Marcos twice in the last minute to send the game into overtime and Jack Palmer the winning goal to lift the Royals to an 12-11 win over Santa Barbara to claim the boys City Lacrosse Championship for the second straight year.

In the girls game, Summer Bosse scored five goals on six shots and Allison Bliss added three, leading San Marcos to a 10-9 win over Santa Barbara.

Evie Mayner scored two goals and Sarah Yang finished with one goal and five draw controls.

Rachel Beksa had 12 saves for the Royals.

BASEBALL

Oak Park 5, Bishop Diego 2

Oak Park benefited from two errors and two walks to score four runs in the fourth inning and beat Bishop Diego in non-league game on Thursday

Cardinal pitchers Ben Gunther and Bronson Whitney held the Eagles to five hits on the day.

The Cardinals rallied in the fourth inning when Dylan Streett led off with his second hit of the day. Gunther hit a triple to score Street and Whitney followed with a single to score Streett, making the score 4-2. The Eagles added a run in the sixth to seal the win.

Bishop falls to 4-9 on the season.

“I was very pleased with our effort this week against a good team from the Marmonte League.” said Bishop Diego coach Ralph Molina. “Next week we have a very big week as we play at Carpinteria on Wednesday and again on Friday at Bishop.”

SOFTBALL

Nordhoff 3, Carpinteria 2

The Warriors gave up two runs in the first inning and one in the seventh and lost the Tri-Valley League softball game.

Carpinteria scored in the third and fifth innings on base hits by Amanda Blair.

The Warriors left the bases loaded twice without scoring and did not score with runners at second and third in the bottom of the seventh.

Blair went 4-4 at the plate and Raquel Cordero had two hits.

Channel Islands 14 Bishop Diego 11

Kara Murray went 3 for 4, Sarah Leicht had a double, Miranda Alvarez had single and a double and Isabella Gregson had a pair of hits in the high-scoring game.

"We played a good game, unfortunately for us, they got key hits when they needed them," said Bishop coach John Ceriale.

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Cate 0

Mike Agnoli had 10 kills and Austin Bohnett added 7 kills in Bishop Diego's 25-7, 25-18, 25-22 sweep over Cate in a Tri-Valley League match. Sean Tetherow's defense and passing were key in the Cardinals' win.

Carpinteria 3, Malibu 0

The Warriors bounced back from the loss agaisnt Cate by sweeping the Sharks, 25-5, 25-8, 25-12.

Carpinteria is 6-5 on the season

TENNIS

Cate 13, Laguna Blanca 5

Cate was led at No. 1 singles by Junior Kevin Ha who swept his three singles matches.

In doubles, both Cate's No. 1 (Nicholas Hildebrandt / Christian Herman) and No. 2 doubles (freshman Brad Gordon / sophomore Charlie Morris) teams swept as well.

The Rams are 5-3 overall.

Dos Pueblos 14, Ventura 4

The Chargers swept doubles and lost very few games. Bryce Ambrose and Christian Hodosy led the way by losing only two games in their sets.

In singles, Mason Dochterman took two sets, with Ryan Hodosy, Vincent Villano, and Andrew DeAlba giving the other three.

GOLF

Dos Pueblos 411, Ventura 451

Zach Steinberger was medalist with a 5-over par 76, and led the Chargers to a Channel League victory on very windy day at Glen Annie.

The Chargers improve to 4-1 in league and 12-5 overall.

DP Scores:

Zach Steinberger 76

Aidan Thomas 81

Mikha Benedictus

Logan Hall 84

Joseph Pigatti 87

Frontier League Meet No. 3

Bishop Diego finished third in the meet at windy Rancho San Marcos. The Cardinals shot 484 to finish behind St. Bonaventure (454) and Grace Brethren (481).

Ryan Mikles led Bishop with a 92 followed by Michael Soracco (93), Alex Bollag (96), Matthew Pate (99) and Chad Damron (104).

