Yvette Zamora, Tito Alvarez Win First Varsity Events in Carpinteria Track Victories

Prep Roundup

Carpinteria swept Fillmore in a Tri-Valley League track meet on Wednesday, The Warriors won the boys competition 83-39 and the girls prevailed 72-32.

Gaby Fantone swept the 100 and 300 hurdles races, Yvette Zamora claimed the sprint (100, 200) double and sophomore Chloe Singer posted her first varsity wins in the triple jump and high jump.

The Carpinteria boys had several double winners. Wyatt Stevenson swept the sprints; Tito Alvarez won his first varsity race in the 1600 with a personal best of 4:47.71 and he captured the 800; Chance Wright won both hurdles races and Daniel Burquez took the long jump and triple jump.

Jimmy Graves improved his PR in the pole vault with a height of 13-6.

VOLLEYBALL

Carpinteria 3, Dunn 0

Armando Soriano stepped in as setter and performed well, leading Carpinteria to a 25-17, 25-10, 25-9 sweep at Dunn in Los Olivios on Wednesday.

Soriano dished out 23 assists in the non-league win. Opposite hitter Pablo Ortega led the attack with eight kills.

Carpinteria is 7-6 overall.

Laguna Blanca 3, Garden St. Academy 0

The No. 2-ranked Owls rolled to a 25-4, 25-15, 25-4 win in a Condor League match.

"We had good performance from Philip Fauntleroy and Chris Constantino," coach Jon Roberts said. "Charly MacNeil did a stellar job filling in for Pierce O'Donnell at the 5-1 setter position."

Laguna plays host to Carpinteria on Friday.

TENNIS

Cate 15, Carpinteria 3

The Rams won the Tri-Valley League match, but Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant liked the effort from his team.

" I was really happy with our performance today," he said. "Cate is just a stronger team but we did not give them many points, they had to earn them, which they did."

Carpinteria falls to 2-4 in the TVL and 4-12 overall.

