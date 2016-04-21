Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 5:53 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 
Prep Roundup

Matthew Pate Leads Bishop Diego Golfers; DP Golf Wins; Bishop, Carpinteria VB Triumph

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 21, 2016 | 8:29 p.m.

Matthew Pate shot a 1-under par 71 at Soule Park, leading the Bishop Diego golf team to first place in the five-team Frontier League Tournament on Thursday in Ojai.

The Cardinals shot 421 as a team. They sit in second place, one point behind St. Bonaventure going into the league championship tournament next week. The top two teams advance to CIF competition.

Ryan Mikles finished two stroke behind Pate with a 73. He was followed by Alex Bollag (81), Chad Damron (95) and Michael Soracco (101).

Dos Pueblos 373, Buena 435

Andres Fairbairn shot a 71 to lead four Chargers in the 70s in the Channel League victory at Glen Annie GC.

DP (14-4) improves to 6-1 in league going into next week's regular season finale against undefeated San Marcos.

Individual DP Scores:
Andres Fairbairn 71
Mikha Benedictus 72
Zach Steinberger 73
Aidan Thomas 76
James Parsons 81

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Foothill Tech 0

John Harris pounded 11 kills and Mike Agnoli added seven for the first-place Cardinals in a 25-19, 25-23,  25-17 Tri-Valley League victory.

Carpinteria 3, Fillmore 0

Outside hitter Mayerik Rodriguez posted a double-double with 18 kills and 17 digs in the 25-18, 25-15, 25-19 sweep for Carpinteria.

Middle blocker Andrew Hipple notched 10 kills and two blocks, and setter Armando Soriano posted a season-high 41 assists and adde four kills.

Carpinteria improves to 6-5 in league and 8-6 overall.

SWIMMING

Santa Barbara vs. Ventura

Nina Enholm continued her winning ways in diving and Lexi Gross and Lara Kostruba won swim events for the Santa Barbara High girls in a 104-82 loss to Ventura in a Channel League meet.

Gross took the 200 IM and also placed second in the 100 breaststroke. Kostruba was first in the 50 freestyle and third in the 100 free.

Ben Brewer was a double winner for the Santa Barbara boys, taking the 200 IM and 500 free. Alex Roderick won the 100 fly and was second in the 200 free, Sawyer Rhodes won the 50 free and was runner-up in the 100 free. Derek Stein captured the diving competition.

Ventura won the meet, 110-75.

SOFTBALL

Malibu 7, Bishop Diego 0

Kyle Koeper went 3 for 5 and Kara Murray had two hits in the Frontier League game.

"We had seven hits but we just didnt get any when we needed them, and we left eight players in scoring position," said Bishop coach John Ceriale.

St Bonaventure 9, Carpinteria 2

The Warriors scored their runs in the fifth. Mikayla Blair doubled and scored on Amanda Blair's single, and Samantha Saenz doubled to score Amanda Blair.

"The focus and execution was better than our previous game," said coach Henry Gonzalez.

Amanda Blair had two hits for the Warriors.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

