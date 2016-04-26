Cate, Bishop Diego Sweep in VB; Cate Rolls in Tennis; Dunn’s Gavin Haimovitz Honored

Prep Roundup

Senior captain Morgan Pierce pounded 18 kills, served three aces and had four blocks to power the Cate boys volleyball team to a four-set win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League match. The scores were 22-25, 25-10, 25-11, 27-25.

Setter Chase McCaw provided a big lift for the Rams with seven aces as well as three kills.

Cullen Barber added five kills and an ace and Patrick Prestridge had four kills and three blocks

Foothill Tech 3, Carpinteria 0

The Warriors dropped a 25-23, 25-18, 25-21 decision against Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League match.

Armando Soriano dished out 23 assists and middle Andrew Hipple led at the net with six kills and five blocks.

Carpinteria is 6-6 in league and 8-8 overall.

Bishop Diego 3, Fillmore 0

The Cardinals rolled to a 25-19, 25-10, 25-9 sweep in the Tri-Valley League match.

Jake Klentner lead the way with 10 kills and Mike Agnoli added six kills.

TENNIS

Thacher 17, Carpinteria 1

Jeremy Saito defeated Thacher's No. 1 player for Carpinteria's only win in the Tri-Valley League match.

Carpinteria is 4-14 on the season and 2-6 in league.

Cate 13, Malibu 5

Cate junior Kevin Ha won three sets to continue his undefeated streak in league.

The Rams No. 1 doubles team of Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt won also went 3-0.

Jacob Farner provided a spark in his first start this season as he gutted out a 7-6 win in the first round.

Cate (5-1 in TVL) plays Thacher on Saturday, looking to avenge its only loss in league play.

SOFTBALL

Foothill Tech 7, Bishop Diego 0

The Cardinals were held to four hits in the Frontier League game.

BASEBALL

Dunn's Gavin Haimovitz Honored

Sophomore Gavin Haimovitz was named the West Coast Player of the Week by MaxPreps/USA Baseball.

He batted .857 for the week, with four RBIs, five runs, two home runs and two triples. His slugging percentage was a blistering 2.571.

Dunn is 11-5 on the season

