Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 2:24 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara Tennis Finishes Unbeaten in League; Bishop VB Clinches Title Tie

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 28, 2016 | 8:41 p.m.

Santa Barbara High completed a perfect Channel League boys tennis campaign with a 16-2 win over Ventura on Thursday.

Coach Greg Tebbe played five singles and five doubles teams.  The Dons finish the regular season with a record of 13-5.

Santa Barbara will host the Channel League individual tournament, which begins Monday at 2:30 with the first two rounds of the singles tournament. On Tuesday, the singles semifinals will be played at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the doubles tournament begins with the first two rounds starting at 2:30 at Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the doubles semifinals will be played at the Knowlwood Tennis Club starting at 2:30 followed by the doubles and singles finals.  

Singles:
Spencer Ekola 1-0
Mike Chung 2-0
Harry DeBoer 2-0
Mike Kelly 2-1
Mason Lender 0-1
Doubles:
Jackson Powell / Logan Lender 2-0
Andrew Tebbe / Logan Lender 1-0
Taggart Mills / Taylor Kleine 2-0
Kai Wilkinson / Taylor Kleine 1-0
Noah Ostovany / Isaac Kershner 3-0

Dos Pueblos 18, Buena 0

Dos Pueblos finished the Channel League team tennis season with an 18-0 win over Buena on Thursday.

Next up for the Chargers is the league individual tournament at Santa Barbara High on Monday.

Dos Pueblos finishes league at 5-3 and is 11-6 overall.

Laguna Blanca 14, Dunn 4

The Owls won eight doubles sets and singles players Alex Furukawa, Phillip Hicks and Andrew Tolles each went 2-1 in the Condor League match.

Julian Deck was 3-0 in singles for Dunn.

Laguna Blanca, ranked 10th in CIF Division 4, improves to 10-4 with two matches remaining

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Nordhoff 0

Senior Luca Jordano led the way for the Cardinals in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 Tri-Valley League sweep on Senior Night.

The victory clinched a tie for the Tri-Valley League title. A victory in its last match will give Bishop  (12-1,16-6 overall) the outright championship.

Jordano, who is headed to St. Andrews College in Scotland, had 15 kills. Seniors Julian Skarston and Nico De Nunzio "played great defense and passed extremely well on their senior night," said coach Brett McGarry.

Bishop plays at Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Carpinteria 3, Santa Clara 0

Sophomore Eli Mochel racked up up five blocks and four kills in the middle for the Warriors in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 sweep in a Tri-Valley League match.

Outside hitter Mayerik Rodriguez paced the attack with 13 kills, while setter Armando Soriano added 24 assists.

Carpinteria is 9-8 overall and 7-6 in league

GOLF

Santa Barbara 398, Oxnard 406

Brandon Crane shot 74 and Preston Gomersall 75 to lead the Dons to the non-league win at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Thursday.

Mason Glinski of Oxnard was the match medalist with a 73.

Santa Barbara scores

Brandon Crane (74), Preston Gomersall (75), Preston Foy (81), Isaac Stone (83), Marshall Bagely (85)

Oxnard

Mason Glinski (73), Keith Pagan (80), Steen Zeman (81), Kirkland Myers (82), Cade Bright (90)

Tri-Valley League Tournament

Bishop Diego shot 445 and finished second behind St. Bonaventure (441) in the league final.

Ryan Mikles led the Cardinals with a 79, Matthew Pate shot 82 and Alex Bollag finished at 87.

Mikles and Pate made first team all-league.

Frontier League Tournament

Alex Cisneros shot a season-best 84 for Carpintier, which finish sixth in the competition.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 