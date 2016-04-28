Santa Barbara Tennis Finishes Unbeaten in League; Bishop VB Clinches Title Tie

Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara High completed a perfect Channel League boys tennis campaign with a 16-2 win over Ventura on Thursday.

Coach Greg Tebbe played five singles and five doubles teams. The Dons finish the regular season with a record of 13-5.

Santa Barbara will host the Channel League individual tournament, which begins Monday at 2:30 with the first two rounds of the singles tournament. On Tuesday, the singles semifinals will be played at 3 p.m.

Wednesday the doubles tournament begins with the first two rounds starting at 2:30 at Santa Barbara. On Thursday, the doubles semifinals will be played at the Knowlwood Tennis Club starting at 2:30 followed by the doubles and singles finals.

Singles:

Spencer Ekola 1-0

Mike Chung 2-0

Harry DeBoer 2-0

Mike Kelly 2-1

Mason Lender 0-1

Doubles:

Jackson Powell / Logan Lender 2-0

Andrew Tebbe / Logan Lender 1-0

Taggart Mills / Taylor Kleine 2-0

Kai Wilkinson / Taylor Kleine 1-0

Noah Ostovany / Isaac Kershner 3-0

Dos Pueblos 18, Buena 0

Dos Pueblos finished the Channel League team tennis season with an 18-0 win over Buena on Thursday.

Next up for the Chargers is the league individual tournament at Santa Barbara High on Monday.

Dos Pueblos finishes league at 5-3 and is 11-6 overall.

Laguna Blanca 14, Dunn 4

The Owls won eight doubles sets and singles players Alex Furukawa, Phillip Hicks and Andrew Tolles each went 2-1 in the Condor League match.

Julian Deck was 3-0 in singles for Dunn.

Laguna Blanca, ranked 10th in CIF Division 4, improves to 10-4 with two matches remaining

VOLLEYBALL

Bishop Diego 3, Nordhoff 0

Senior Luca Jordano led the way for the Cardinals in a 25-23, 25-13, 25-13 Tri-Valley League sweep on Senior Night.

The victory clinched a tie for the Tri-Valley League title. A victory in its last match will give Bishop (12-1,16-6 overall) the outright championship.

Jordano, who is headed to St. Andrews College in Scotland, had 15 kills. Seniors Julian Skarston and Nico De Nunzio "played great defense and passed extremely well on their senior night," said coach Brett McGarry.

Bishop plays at Carpinteria on Tuesday.

Carpinteria 3, Santa Clara 0

Sophomore Eli Mochel racked up up five blocks and four kills in the middle for the Warriors in a 25-9, 25-14, 25-8 sweep in a Tri-Valley League match.

Outside hitter Mayerik Rodriguez paced the attack with 13 kills, while setter Armando Soriano added 24 assists.

Carpinteria is 9-8 overall and 7-6 in league

GOLF

Santa Barbara 398, Oxnard 406

Brandon Crane shot 74 and Preston Gomersall 75 to lead the Dons to the non-league win at Santa Barbara Golf Club on Thursday.

Mason Glinski of Oxnard was the match medalist with a 73.

Santa Barbara scores

Brandon Crane (74), Preston Gomersall (75), Preston Foy (81), Isaac Stone (83), Marshall Bagely (85)

Oxnard

Mason Glinski (73), Keith Pagan (80), Steen Zeman (81), Kirkland Myers (82), Cade Bright (90)

Tri-Valley League Tournament

Bishop Diego shot 445 and finished second behind St. Bonaventure (441) in the league final.

Ryan Mikles led the Cardinals with a 79, Matthew Pate shot 82 and Alex Bollag finished at 87.

Mikles and Pate made first team all-league.

Frontier League Tournament

Alex Cisneros shot a season-best 84 for Carpintier, which finish sixth in the competition.

