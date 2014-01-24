Preparations Continue for ‘Bachelor’ Wedding in Santa Barbara

Sean Lowe will marry Catherine Giudici in a live televised show from the Four Seasons Biltmore

Preparations were continuing Friday for the latest celebrity wedding in Santa Barbara — this one televised live to millions of viewers.

Sean Lowe, from the 2012 season of the ABC's The Bachelor reality show, will wed the woman who captured his heart on the show, Catherine Giudici, on Sunday at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore.

The couple became engaged in Thailand during the finale of the popular show's 17th season.

Television satellite and production trucks crowded the grounds of the posh beach-side hotel late this week, as crews prepared for the televised nuptials, which will be broadcast live from 8 to 10 p.m. on the East Coast.

Portions of the show are being pre-recorded, but the ceremony itself is expected to be live, according to ABC officials.

Viewers in Santa Barbara and on the West Coast will see a recorded version of the show. It will be on KEYT Channel 3 locally.

Tourism officials have said they believe the show will shine a very positive spotlight on Santa Barbara as a wedding and vacation spot.

