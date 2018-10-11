SBHS Routs Lompoc in Tennis; Santa Ynez Posts Wins in Tennis, Golf

Prep Roundup

Santa Barbara High tennis coach Danny Echt mixed up his lineup in a 17-1 Channel League victory over Lompoc on Thursday.

Seniors Sarah Jacobs and Renee Rumsey and freshman KK Casey were steady in their ground strokes and served well to win the last round of singles matches for the Dons.

"It was great to have many of the girls who normally are there supporting the others have the opportunity to play in the third round," said Echt. "It was a good, whole team effort."

He praised the No. 2 doubles team of Katie Clyne and Margo Omdahl for their "intelligent volley placement."

The Dons are 10-9 overall and 6-2 in league.

Helena Insua Goes Unbeaten for Bishop

Helena Insua won her three sets 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 against St. Bonaventure, but Bishop Diego lost the Frontier League match 14-4 on Thursday.

"We lost to a great team today, but the girls are working on their individual games and improving every day," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman.

Bishop falls to 0-5 in league play.

Santa Ynez Tennis Edges Cabrillo

Freshman sisters Sophie and Isabella Curti won the last set of the day to give Santa Ynez a 10-8 victory over Cabrillo in a Channel League match.

The teams were tied 3-3 after the first round of sets and 6-6 after the second round.

Santa Ynez Beats Lompoc in Golf

Gracie Church, Erinn Callaghan and Morgan Blunt each shot 52 and shared medalist honors to lead Santa Ynez to a 264-307 win over Lompoc in a Channel League match at La Purisima Golf Course.

"This was a perfect way to end our season in dual matches," said Santa Ynez coach Ashley Coelho.

The Pirates will host the league individual tournament on Monday and Tuesday at the Alisal Ranch Course. Twenty-eight girls will start the tournament and the top 16 will advancd to the second round.

Lompoc:

Hannah Larsh 65

Raya Gonzalez 65

Lizzie Hang 64

Haley Harsh 59

Marina Zellers 54

Mikayla Nunez 71

Team 307



Santa Ynez:

Gracie Church 52

Erinn Callaghan 52

Morgan Blunt 52

Bridget Callaghan 58

Olivia Cortopassi 55d

Marina Vengel 53

Team 264

Carpinteria Golf Shoots 2nd Lowest Score

Daisy Martinez and Natali Elizarraraz each shot 53 for Carpinteria in the final Citrus Coast League match against Nordhoff at Soule Park on Thursday.

The Warriors shot 301 for their second lowest score of the season.

Fillmore won the league title and will represent the CCL in at the CIF Regionals in two weeks.