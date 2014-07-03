Discounted Tickets for Santa Barbara County Fair Available Through Sunday

Discounted tickets for the Santa Barbara County Fair are available through Sunday.

The 123rd annual Santa Barbara County Fair opens its five-day run Wednesday at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

This year’s theme is “Blue Ribbon Memories.” Gates will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all five days.

Presale tickets are available at the Santa Maria Fairpark Administration Office, participating branches of Rabobank, Super Carniceria, La Chiquita, La Miramar, Vallarta Supermarkets and O’Reilly Auto Parts. They also can purchased online by clicking here.

Ticket prices, if purchased by Sunday, are $7 for adults, $5 for children ages 6 to 11 years and $20 for carnival ride wristbands.

At the gates, prices will be $10 for adults, $7 for children and $25 for one-day unlimited carnival ride wristbands on weekdays or $30 on the weekend. Children age 5 or younger will be admitted for free.

The first day of the fair, Wednesday, is Dollar Day with admission and carnival rides $1 each.

Other special days are Senior Day on Thursday with $1 admission for those age 62 or older and Military and Law Enforcement Day when active-duty members will be admitted for free.

Main stage entertainment for this year’s fair will be rhythm and blues musician Morris Day & The Time on Wednesday, country musician Wynonna & The Big Noise on Thursday, rock band Kansas on Friday and country music artist Rodney Atkins on Saturday. Entrance is free with paid fair admission. Performances start at 8 p.m.

For Kansas fans, this may be one of the last times to see lead singer Steve Walsh perform. The band announced Wednesday on Facebook that Walsh is leaving the group he joined 41 years ago. Walsh's final concert with the group known for "Dust in the Wind" and "Carry on Wayward Son," will be Aug. 16 in Iowa.

The Minetti Arena will host dog trials on Wednesday and a country rodeo and calf scramble Friday,

A Destruction Derby is planned for the arena Saturday with a separate ticket required. Admission is $12 and box seats, if available, are $18. Gates open at 5 p.m. with action starting at 6 p.m. Tickets are available the Fairpark office or at the Minetti Arena gate on the day of the event.

Hispanic musical entertainment is planned for Sunday at the arena. There is a charge for admission to the concert.

Among new attractions this year are a sea lion show, NASCAR Experience, Pharoah’s Egyptian Attraction Animal Exhibit, and Kid’s Celebration Game Show.

For more information, call the Santa Maria Fairpark at 805.925.8824 or click here.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .