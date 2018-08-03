Friday, August 3 , 2018, 2:00 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Enrollment Open for Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Isla Vista Preschools

By Ann Pieramici for Santa Barbara and Carpinteria Unified School Districts | August 3, 2018 | 9:34 a.m.

Preschools within the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Isla Vista Youth Project’s Children’s Center, and Carpinteria Children’s Project still have openings for the 2018-19 academic year, which begins Aug. 22 in Santa Barbara and Isla Vista and Aug. 27 in Carpinteria.

Early childhood research overwhelmingly supports the strong connection between a high-quality preschool experience and kindergarten readiness, as well as a reduced need for special education services.

The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) research also suggests a supportive, informed early foundation helps combat health and behavioral issues later in life. 

Parents also receive benefits of having their child in a safe, full-day environment, allowing them to work with less absenteeism and to receive resources and support related to their child’s development during critical, formative years.

This year, the award-winning documentary Resilience will be shown to teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified and Carpinteria Unified School Districts in late August, in preparation for the school year.

Resilience explores the science of ACEs, explaining how abuse and neglect during childhood can cause greater risk for disease and behavioral problems later in life, and offers educators warning signs and interventions to help them support their students.

The screening demonstrates the school districts’ commitment to this increasingly important initiative.

To inquire about preschool spaces within the Santa Barbara Unified School District for students ages 2 months-3 years, call 805-963-8685, or to schedule a tour, call 805-966-9101.

Families meeting the state Department of Education/Child Development Division income guidelines will qualify for the program at no or little cost. Full-day and half-day options are available.

For more information, visit: https://www.sbunified.org/departments/educational/childdevelopment/.

Full pay spots are also available at Isla Vista Youth Project’s Children’s Center for ages 3-24 months; call 805-968-0488 and speak with Lucia Perez or Laura Costilla for fees and eligibility requirements. For more information, visit http://www.ivyp.org.

Carpinteria Children’s Project is accepting applications by calling 805-566-1600, or emailing [email protected] Part- and full-day options are available for children ages 2-5 years depending on the child’s age, and after-school care may be available for kindergarteners.

For more information, visit http://carpchildren.org/application-process-2/.

Citizen status is not required in the application process for any of these schools.

— Ann Pieramici for Santa Barbara and Carpinteria Unified School Districts.

 

