Prescott Gould of Santa Barbara, 1923-2015

Posted on December 3, 2015 | 8:59 a.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Prescott Wilder Gould passed away Nov. 19, 2015, peacefully at his residence at Alexander Court, Santa Barbara. He was 92 years old.

Prescott was born in Boston March 4, 1923, son of Richard Hartshorn Gould and Anna Katherine Spencer Gould. He was the youngest sibling to Anne, Richard, and Frances Gould.

His family moved from Boston to Long Island, N.Y. Prescott returned to Massachusetts to attend Amherst College, graduating in 1948.

Prescott proudly served in the Marine Corps in World War II as an aviator and fighter pilot from 1944-46, retiring at the rank of

He met, fell in love with, and married Julia (Jan) O’Neal in 1952, enjoying a blessed 54 years of marriage.

Prescott joined American Express in 1948, and in 1962 the family moved to Sunningdale, Berkshire, England where he remained there for almost 20 years.

He then followed his dream by moving to Santa Barbara in 1981, working with the Chamber of Commerce for several years.

He was an avid golf player, frequenting both Sandpiper and Community Golf Courses.

Prescott is survived by four of his children Allen, Richard, Spencer (Cynthia) and Carolyn (Ted); his four beloved grandchildren Allie and Gabe Kaster and Adrian and Anne Wilder Gould.

He is predeceased by his loving wife, Julia O’Neal Gould, and son, Jonathan Gould. He also fondly remembered his faithful dog, Daphne.

The family would like to thank the staff at Wood Glen Hall and Alexander Court for their kind and compassionate care of Prescott over the past several years.

The family is holding a private memorial service and would also like to thank the funeral home Welch-Ryce-Haider. Please visit their website if you would like to contact the family or leave a message.