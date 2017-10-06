Prescribed Burn Planned for Santa Maria Canyon

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department has tentatively scheduled a prescribed burn Oct. 11 or 12 at 5555 Santa Maria Mesa Road, with a burn window through Oct. 31. The goal of the one-day burn is to reduce the risk of wildfire.

Approximately 209 acres of grassland and Venturian coastal sage scrub will be burned. The burn is to begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. on a permissive burn day.

Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District (APCD) staff have reviewed the Santa Maria Canyon Smoke Management Plan and provided conditions to minimize smoke impacts in Santa Barbara County.

The burn will be conducted when the meteorological conditions are highly favorable to direct smoke away from population centers.

This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities.

The burn is dependent on weather and air-quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn.

If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible.

These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider temporarily relocating and closing all doors and windows on the day of the burn. Please use extreme caution while driving near prescribed fire operations.



For more information regarding the county’s air quality, visit www.OurAir.org.

— Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District.