Presence of These Animal Spirits Will Bring Your Interior Décor Alive

Décor

If you’re looking for a pet project, even representational critters add balance to your rooms

Now, to be really, really clear, live animals are not décor. They are living, breathing, sentient beings.

But animals are frequently seen dotting the pages of interior design magazines these days and they add a lot to the environment.

Animals add interest and personality to the interiors they inhabit. They help us see the space we are looking at as a home, not just a design space.

Clearly, many of us respond to animals in affectionate and open ways, and this affects how we view the spaces the animals are in.

Perhaps this is the reason that animals are represented more and more in our interiors, but not always in a way you might expect. They seem to have a similar effect on us even if they’re simply representational of the real thing.

Made of different materials and coming in every size, shape and color imaginable, animals are currently popping up and delighting us everywhere in interior design. If your interior could use some of the magic that animals bring, but the real thing is not in your bandwidth right now, consider adding a representational critter to your design mix.

You may find that living in a menagerie is more fun than you realized.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Hilary Doubleday can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.