President/CEO Cindy Burton Celebrates 25 Years with PathPoint

Guests gathered at the PathPoint corporate headquarters on Wednesday night to celebrate PathPoint President/CEO Cindy Burton’s 25th anniversary with the community-based, nonprofit organization.

PathPoint’s mission is to provide comprehensive support services to people who have disabilities and disadvantages to live and work as valued members of the community.

Burton first came to PathPoint when it was known as Work Training Programs in 1987, and she has held her current position since 1994.

After the monthly board meeting was adjourned, colleagues, friends and community supporters from the years gathered at the offices on West Haley Street to surprise Burton. Among the attendees present were former board members, and partners from Mullen & Henzell LLP and Walpole Inc. A reception followed the surprise.

Burton received a bachelor’s degree from UCSB and passed the qualifying exam for Certified Public Accountant in 1991.

Burton’s sensitivity to and interest in programs for people with disabilities and disadvantages is influenced by her personal experience; her sister had profound intellectual disabilities.

In 2010-11, PathPoint served more than 2,300 people with disabilities and disadvantages in Santa Barbara, Ventura, Los Angeles, Kern and San Luis Obispo counties. In November 2011, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce named PathPoint Goleta’s Finest Nonprofit Organization.

For more information about PathPoint programs, email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Corinne Westerhoff is a development associate for PathPoint.