Presidio Archaeology Day Camp for Kids Who Dig History

Summer campers will be immersed in art and science of excavating Santa Barbara's past.

Presidio Archaeology Day Camp, offered to students ages 11-15 across Santa Barbara County, is returning this summer, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation has announced. The day camp is offered 9 a.m.-1 p.m. the week of July 10–14.

Students can learn about local history by excavating at El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, the location of the fort that founded the city in 1782 and in the early 20th century became the home of Santa Barbara's Japanese community.

Participants will learn how archaeologists study and interpret clues to reconstruct the history of Santa Barbara. Archaeologists will instruct on basic excavation techniques, artifact processing methods, artifact identification, archaeological drawing and mapping.

At the end of the camp week, participants will have a better understanding of how information is recovered and maintained so it can be used to reconstruct the past.

The Presidio Archaeology Day Camp is hosted by the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, the nonprofit organization that operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park.

Cost for the camp is $225. If interested, complete the registration form and mail to SBTHP, 123 E. Canon Perdido St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

For more information, visit sbthp.org/presidio-camp or contact Kevin McGarry, program director, at 965-2004 or [email protected]

Founded in 1963 by Dr. Pearl Chase and other concerned community leaders, SBTHP operates El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park under a unique agreement with California State Parks.

The state has purchased the building that housed Jimmy's Oriental Gardens, providing an opportunity to interpret the history of Santa Barbara's Asian American community in the Presidio Neighborhood.

SBTHP owns and operates Casa de la Guerra, the 1820s home of Presidio Comandante José de la Guerra and his family. The restored home is now a museum featuring original furnishings and rotating exhibits.

Learn more at www.sbthp.org.

— Alyssa Kichula for Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation.