Presidio Fencing Club of Santa Barbara
Ages: Age 8 or older (camp ages are 8 to 12)
Location: 5148 Hollister Ave.
Description: Presidio Fencing Club of Santa Barbara offers affordable, introductory fencing classes for children and adults, as well as instruction for more experienced competitors. Sign up for summer camps in July and August, or try an afternoon intro class. All equipment is provided. For more information, visit http://www.presidiofencing.com, e-mail [email protected] or call 805.403.6895.
Presidio Fencing Club of Santa Barbara
Presidio Fencing Club of Santa Barbara
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
- Ask
- Vote
- Investigate
- Answer
Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.
Thanks for asking!
Reader Comments
Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.
- 1. Check Out Menu for Botanic Garden’s Summer Sips Wine/Cheese Series - June 3, 2018 | 2:27 p.m.
- 2. Randy Alcorn: ‘Roseanne’ and the Collateral Damage in America’s Culture… - June 3, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.
- 3. Dennis Mammana: How to Read a Star Map So the Sky Will Have No Limits - June 3, 2018 | 12:30 p.m.
- 4. Daryl Cagle: With North Korea Summit, Who’s Wielding the Carrot and Stick? - June 3, 2018 | 11:45 a.m.
- 5. Cate School Graduates 72 Seniors at 105th Commencement - June 3, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >