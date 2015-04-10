Presidio Neighborhood Launches Website, Interactive Map and Mobile App

The participating merchants and organizations of the Presidio Neighborhood — the two city blocks in the historic center of downtown Santa Barbara bounded by State, Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara and De la Guerra streets and the adjacent areas — are pleased to announce the launch of their website and newly designed logo and map of the area.

This branding project spearheaded by artist Hugh Margerum calls attention to this vibrant part of town and encourages visitors — both local and those from out of town — to share the Presidio Neighborhood experience and WINE • DINE • SHOP • EXPLORE • MORE in one convenient and beautiful destination.

The map is available at each of the participant locations and has been widely distributed throughout Santa Barbara County hotels, visitor centers and other locations.

The newly launched website — www.presidioneighborhoodsb.com — has a downloadable and interactive version of the map, as well as detailed info on the locations on the map. A mobile app for iOS and Android devices is now live on their respective App Stores.

— Hugh Margerum represents the Presidio Neighborhood.