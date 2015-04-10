Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Presidio Neighborhood Launches Website, Interactive Map and Mobile App

By Hugh Margerum for the Presidio Neighborhood | April 10, 2015 | 10:54 a.m.

Presidio
The Presidio Neighborhood encompasses merchants within two city blocks in the historic center of downtown Santa Barbara. (Presidio Neighborhood photo)

The participating merchants and organizations of the Presidio Neighborhood — the two city blocks in the historic center of downtown Santa Barbara bounded by State, Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara and De la Guerra streets and the adjacent areas — are pleased to announce the launch of their website and newly designed logo and map of the area.

This branding project spearheaded by artist Hugh Margerum calls attention to this vibrant part of town and encourages visitors — both local and those from out of town — to share the Presidio Neighborhood experience and WINE • DINE • SHOP • EXPLORE • MORE in one convenient and beautiful destination.

The map is available at each of the participant locations and has been widely distributed throughout Santa Barbara County hotels, visitor centers and other locations.

The newly launched website — www.presidioneighborhoodsb.com — has a downloadable and interactive version of the map, as well as detailed info on the locations on the map. A mobile app for iOS and Android devices is now live on their respective App Stores.

— Hugh Margerum represents the Presidio Neighborhood.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 