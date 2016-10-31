Press Luncheon: It’s Same Story for Westmont: All Wins, No Losses

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Wins keep getting more exciting for SBCC's Craig Moropoulos

The beat goes on for Patti Cook’s Westmont College women’s volleyball team.

Two more wins last week improved the team’s record to 29-0.

“Same story, different week,” she said in her opening remarks at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Café. “We’re still undefeated.”

The Warriors swept Biola and Vanguard to clinch their first Golden State Athletic Conference championship since 1993. “That was goal No. 1 all along,” Cook said.

She noted the win at Biola was bittersweet because it marked the last time the teams will play as conference rivals. Biola is moving to NCAA Division 2.

“It’s bittersweet as they have been a strong rival for a long time,” said Cook, who played for the Warriors in those rivalry games. “There are lots of memories in the Biola gym. It was definitely sweet because we swept them, which also is nice.”

Cook acknowledged the play of junior middle Mila Maricic and the things she does on the court that don’t show up in the stats. “She’s a pivotal part of our offense as well as our defense. She gets a lot of touches on the ball, hustles like crazy, she draws blockers and creates holes in the offense that our outside hitters hit into and she has one of the best throw-downs of a setter I’ve seen. If a setter dumps on her, she just jumps up and throws it right back at her. And, she’s quick as a cat.”

The Warriors have two more GSAC games at Master’s and Hope International before they head to Sioux City, Iowa for the NAIA National Championships on Nov. 29.

UCSB: Coach Nicole Lantagne Welch is feeling good about how her team is playing. The Gauchos have won three of four, including a sweep at rival Cal Poly.

She pointed out that the team was down 24-20 in the third set, lost six-rotation player Chanel Hoffman to a leg injury and came back to win. Setter Hannah Juley served five straight points, including two aces, to spark the comeback.

“It was very, very exciting,” said Welch.

Juley had 31 assists, 11 digs and an impressive five block assists. Elizabeth Sheffield also played big with eight blocks.

The Gauchos play at UC Davis on Thursday and at UC Irvine on Saturday. The Irvine match is on ESPN3.

SBCC: The Vaqueros, ranked third in the state, are on a seven-match win streak. They are 19-3, with 16 sweeps. They host Cuesta on Wednesday.

Carpinteria: The Warriors have gotten solid play from junior middle Shaya Alexander and junior libero Crystal Sanchez.

Alexander’s intense focus allows her to perform under pressure and Sanchez’s energy on the court is priceless, according to coach Dino Garcia.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

Steven Murray, a member of the softball team, was honored as the Special Olympics Athlete of the Month.

Murray has competed for Special Olympics of Santa Barbara for the last two years after arriving from Arizona. He spent part of his childhood in Goleta and played softball with his friends, said coach Kayla Edwards.

Edwards said Murray “was absolutely incredible” in a tournament last month. “He’s a very dedicated athlete.”

Murray is expected to compete at the Special Olympics Fall Games in Fountain Valley in two weeks.

FOOTBALL

SBCC: It seems like the games get more exciting each week for coach Craig Moropoulos and his Vaqueros. Two weeks ago he called the comeback win over Hancock one of the greatest he’s ever been a part of.

Last Saturday’s incredible 46-44 double-overtime victory over Citrus became “the finest win I’ve been involved with in 31 years of coaching.”

SBCC rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter, and Cedric Cooper made it possible for the game to go into overtime. After Citrus intercepted a pass, he ripped the ball out of the player’s hands and the Vaqueros regained possession. Seven plays later, they scored the tying touchdown with 24 seconds remaining on the clock.

In the second overtime, Citrus took the lead, but David Blevins blocked the extra point. There was a procedure penalty on the Owls so they kicked again. Blevins again blocked it and returned the ball 85 yards for a two-point conversion. The Vaqueros scored a touchdown on their possession in the second OT and won the game.

“It was fantastic,” Moropoulos said. “It’s a credit to our guys because we had been struggling with injuries. It’s all about the next man up, and it’s a credit to our players they did.”

He introduced Cooper, a do-it-all player “and a pivotal part of our football team," and Dallas Martin, who had 16 tackles in the game “and is a vital part of our defense.”

SBCC (6-2) plays at L.A. Pierce on Saturday.

San Marcos: Coach Jason Fowle kept things positive after his Royals suffered a 61-14 loss against Dos Pueblos last Friday.

“Certainly it was a disappointing night for us but we’re not going to let it discourage us moving forward,” he said. “We have one more game and go into the offseason. We’re positive about the future of our program.”

He lauded quarterback Jose Romo “for his leadership and toughness in the face adversity” and lineman/linebacker Josh Harrah for his work ethic and “being a positive role model for the younger guys.”

Bishop Diego: Former NFL kicker Mick Luckhurst is the kicking coach for the Cardinals. He said last Friday night’s Bishop-Grace Brethren game at Moorpark College was a special event.

“This was as exciting of a game and meaningful of a game as I’ve ever been involved with, because it brought out the passion of high school football, the friendship and love the kids have,” he said. “This is a great example of why sport is so important to all children, all families. It was a fun game.”

Luckhurst brought Dylan Streett and his son, Jack Luckhurst. He said Streett has had huge impact on the team since returning from a knee injury a few weeks ago. “He’s made an significant difference.”

Street caught a touchdown pass in the 19-17 loss to Grace.

He said Jack Luckhurst is developing as a key player on the team defensively and offensively. As the team’s kicker, he’s made 4 of 5 field-goal attempts and is 34 of 36 on PATs. He’s also done well as a punter. In the Grace Brethren game, he had a punt downed at the 1-yard line, hit another inside the 10 and booted a 47 yarder.

“Coach (Tom) Crawford said he kept the team in the game,” said Luckhurst.

Carpinteria: Coach Ben Hallock said the improved play of the offensive line has made a huge difference.

“They’ve really started to gel. It’s improved our output and because of that we’ve been right in games and winning.”

He introduced two members of the O-line, Jose “Bobby” Alvarado and Michael Gil. He also cited the work of Justice “Tugboat” Whittenton, who is part of the “Orange Crush” scout team. “He’s played every single snap. He’s done a great job at center, and has made great improvement through season. He’s great team member.”

The Warriors play Malibu for the first time in football on Friday.

“If we win, we should have opportunity to qualify for the playoffs,” Hallock said.

The Warriors would finish second in the four-team Frontier League, but there is no guarantee they’ll get in because they’re in a CIF playoff division with 46 schools contending for 16 spots.

“What we can control is beating Malibu,” said Hallock. “If we do that, we have a chance.”

TENNIS

Dos Pueblos: Coach Liz Frech often acknowledges her father for inspiring her. Before he passed away a few weeks ago, she said her father “wanted me to coach this season, and his words of wisdom rang true again: ‘Persevere and finish what you start.’

Frech guided Dos Pueblos to a share of the Channel League title, the program’s first girls title since 1984.

“It was a rebuilding year and the players exceeded all expectations,” she said.

Frech introduced her league-champion doubles team of senior Katie Yang and freshman Mikala Triplett. Yang, who also won the league doubles title in her freshman year, posted a season record of 30-11. Triplett went 34-10. The pair hadn’t played together until the league tournament. They’re now headed to the CIF Sectionals in Carpinteria on Nov. 21.

The Dos Pueblos team will host Fountain Valley in a CIF Division 1 first-round match on Wednesday at 2 p.m.

WATER POLO

UCSB: The Gauchos moved up to No. 5 in the national rankings. They’re 14-6, riding a three-game win streak and have a big game coming up Friday at Pacific, the No. 4 team in the country.

Assistant coach Ryan McMillan said a win over the Tigers would give UCSB the Gold Coast Conference championship.

Carpinteria: With a full squad of players, coach Matt Organista said the Warriors “are going through the rest of the league” during the second round of play, “and it’s been awesome.”

The team is currently tied for second place heading into the last week of the regular season. If Villanova Prep loses to Nordhoff, Carpintera finishes in second, said Organista.

He introduced junior Wyatt Stevenson and senior Josh Kitt. Stevenson has tremendous speed and Kitt has made a big impact on the team.