Press Luncheon: Westmont’s Dave Wolf Feeling Good About Warriors, Cubs

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

It was exciting weekend for Westmont men’s soccer coach Dave Wolf and a not-so-happy one for SBCC football coach Craig Moropoulos. And the reactions weren’t just about the results from their respective teams on the field.

They had more to do about Game 6 of the National League Championship Series, in which the Chicago Cubs eliminated the L.A. Dodgers and advanced to the World Series.

“If you know me very well, you know I’m a big Dodgers fans,” Moropoulos said at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon. “It was a rough weekend for me. But the fact of the matter is, Vin Scully said it best: ‘Losing hurts worse than winning feels good.’ It really does. The sun came up on Sunday and I started working on Citrus.”

The Vaqueros will look to rebound against Citrus College on Saturday after suffering a 41-28 loss at Antelope Valley.

Wolf had a lot to celebrate on Saturday. Not only did his Warriors beat William Jessop to move into first place in the GSAC with one match remaining, but his favorite baseball team won the National League pennant.

“I’m a long-suffering Chicago Cubs fans, so it was a really good week for me,” Wolf said. He then cracked, “I actually don’t know how my team did this week because I was so excited about the Cubs winning.”

FOOTBALL

Santa Barbara: The Dons play at Buena on Friday with a possible CIF playoff spot on the line.

“Our kids know what this means to the program,” coach JT Stone said. “Our focus is where it needs to be. We take care of business, we feel like we’re OK.”

The Dons have battled through injuries since before the season started to get to this point.

“I’m excited about where we are as a football team. We started out with a lot of adversity, injuries and trying to figure out where we were as a football team. Our kids have gone through a lot and we’re happy where we are today,” said Stone.

Stone brought two key players from last Friday’s 14-13 win at Dos Pueblo: offensive tackle Daniel Rivera and wide receiver Natani Drati. Rivera did a good job protecting quarterback Franky Gamberdella from DP’s outstanding defensive end Marcellous Gossett. “He competed at a high level. I appreciate his efforts,” the coach said.

Drati came up big when called on, catching 11 passes in the game. “His ability to help us on offense and defense was a big reason why we won that game,” said Stone.

The Dons coach expressed his appreciation for the work DP did on its 50th anniversary celebration that night. The game drew a big crowd at Scott O'Leary Stadium.

“It was a great atmosphere. I know our kids were pumped up and the community. That was a special Friday night,” he said.

Dos Pueblos: Coach Nate Mendoza said there were two ways his Chargers could have handled the heartbreaking loss to Santa Barbara, “and they handled it the way we were hoping. They came ready to work on Saturday morning, extremely focused and extremely serious.”

At 6-2 overall, he noted the team still controls its destiny, “which is all you can ask for as an athletic team.”

Mendoza introduced two players who make the team better: Jeremy Belio and Ector Flores-Garcia.

On Belio: “He’s probably the toughest guy on our team, and I say that with ease because he’s the scout team tailback. He’s going against the starting defense every day. It’s nonstop how hard he goes; he challenges the other guys. It’s amazing.”

He said Flores isn’t afraid to chew out his teammates if practice isn’t going well.

“He doesn’t care if you’re a star player or not; he’s awesome, an awesome team player, and his work ethic is phenomenal.”

San Marcos: The Royals jumped out to a 14-0 lead against Ventura last week by recovering two onside kicks and keeping the ball out of the Cougars’ hands. They eventually lost 49-14.

“We came out strong against Ventura. If we only could have found a way to not let Ventura get the ball, it would have been good for us,” coach Jason Fowle said.

He said he’s excited about the direction the team is headed and lauded the play and leadership of senior quarterback Jose Romo and the performance of sophomore Tommy Schaeffer, who’s taken on a much larger role. “He’s the future our our program,” said Fowle.

Laguna Blanca: Despite a 3-5 overall record (0-4 in league), coach Shane Lopes said there’s a possibility the team can make the playoffs because it plays in such a strong league. The players voted unanimously to apply for an at-large berth. The Owls will find out if they get in on Sunday.

Lopes praised the commitment and dedication of first-year player Travis Smiley, who missed most of the season with a severe leg injury. He got into Saturday’s game against Cate and made his first tackle.

“It was a great moment,” said Lopes.

Bishop Diego: Assistant coach Steve Robles said quarterbacks David Gladish and Jake Engel are continually improving. They’ve combined to throw for eight touchdowns in the last three games.

The Cardinals face a big, fast athletic Grace Brethren for the Tri-Valley League title on Friday at Moorpark College.

Carpinteria: Coach Ben Hallock said Vance Keiser and Isaac DeAlba have become impact players as sophomores. Keiser is the starting quarterback and DeAlba plays linebacker. Hallock coached their fathers, Don Keiser and Richard DeAlba.

The Warriors still control their destiny after the 28-24 Frontier League-opening loss against Fillmore. They need to win their final two games against Santa Clara and Malibu to finish in second place and then hope the CIF selects them for a playoff spot.

Carpinteria hosts Santa Clara on Friday.

SBCC: While his team is dealing with injuries to key players, Moropoulos said, “You got to rise up, get the next man up and move on.”

He plans to use the versatile Cedric Cooper at quarterback this weekend. Cooper has received snaps in the Wildcat formation.

The coach also introduced Trent Schneider, the fourth punter to come from Australia. The three previous punters moved on to Division 1 programs Rutgers, Washington and Utah.

SOCCER

Westmont Men: “It’s a nice place to be,” said Wolf of being at the top of the table in the GSAC with a 9-4-1 record. The Warriors play at The Master’s College on Wednesday in their final regular season match.

“We have great opportunity in our final regular season game. We can stake claim to the league title and secure a bye into the conference tournament,” Wolf explained.

He likes it that the team continues to get better with each game. “At this stage of the season, that’s not necessarily true of every team. We hope to keep that trajectory going.”

UCSB Women: Coach Paul Stumpf said it was dream season for the Gauchos until they hit Big West Conference play. “We woke up from the dream a little bit.”

The Gauchos (11-4-1 overall, 2-3-1) play their final two regular season games against UC Davis and Long Beach State. Stumpf said two wins would get the team into the conference tournament.

He introduced seniors center back Sydney Fuertes and attacking midfielder Dakota Griggs and said they’ve been important players in the program and will be difficult to replace.

CROSS COUNTRY

Dos Pueblos: The Chargers boys team is in a battle with Buena for the third spot in Channel League. The teams split the two previous league meets. The one that finishes ahead in next week’s finale at Ventura’s Camino Real Park will advance to the CIF Prelims.

The girls are in the driver’s seat after two wins over the Bulldogs.

Coach Josh Christensen said top runner Hunter Clark ran 15:27 at the Mt. SAC Invitational, a 17-second improvement on his state-qualifying time of last year on the same course. “We know there is more there,” he said. “We’re excited for Hunter and hope he makes a deep run in the postseason.”

DP runs at the County Championships in Lompoc on Thursday and Christensen said his freshman and sophomores will be racing to earn the final spots on the varsity for the important league meet.

San Marcos: Coach Lawrence Stehmeier said his squads are battling Ventura for the top spot in Channel League.

“We’re hoping for first time to come home with two league championships,” he said.

At Mt. SAC, the boys finished ahead of Vista Murrieta and Long Beach and took second in the Division 1 race.

“It was amazing to be down there with those huge schools,” said Stehmeier.

He introduced senior Ethan Clark, the twin brother of DP’s Hunter Clark, and said he’s come from JV to running No. 5 on the varsity. David Dinklage has been consistent all season, running between the No. 3 and 6 positions. “He keeps that gap really close,” said Stehmeier.

On the girls side, freshman Emma Plant has gone from leading JV runner to the varsity and was a top-10 finisher in the freshman race at Mt. SAC. Stehmeier announced that Lyla Crock is running in the varsity race at the County Championships after “an amazing race at Mt. SAC."

Laguna Blanca: Coach David Silverander said Aura Carlson runs faster each race and boys team captain Clay Rodgers is the consummate leader.

Providence: Athletic director Steve Stokes said coach Andy Gill has encouraged for kids to come out for cross country and the runners are lowering their times with each race.

“It’s good that every single race they’re setting a new standard for themselves,” said Stokes.

