Press Room Soccer Team Reaches Semifinals at King Cup Tournament

Soccer

The Santa Barbara Press Room soccer team kicked its way to the final four at the King Cup 2017 in Las Vegas, the largest adult men’s soccer tournament in the United States.

“We did really well in our 16-team division of U48 Male,” said team captain John Lorenz, whose day job is Director of Operations and Partner at the downtown Santa Barbara-based Arlington Financial Advisors.

The 16-man Santa Barbara Press Room team won its first game against Caspian from Danville, Calif., 3-1, and went on to beat the Randoms from New Jersey, 4-0, in a Saturday night game. On Sunday, the team tied Rancho Santa Fe, 3-3, and advanced to the semifinals via penalty kicks.

“That was a knockout match — a very intense, gladiator-type match,” reported Mr. Lorenz. “I had to wheel my star striker up to our 19th-floor hotel room in a wheelchair, which I got from hotel security. He had a huge hematoma on his shin and couldn’t play the next game, which was the semifinal on Monday at 9:30 a.m.”

The Santa Barbara Press Room lost, 7-0, to Sina FC from Orange County, whose lineup included four former L.A. Galaxy professional players along with multiple extra players. Sina FC subbed out the pros after going up 3-0 in 10 minutes, Lorenz reported.

“We were done at that point; star striker out of action, midfield decimated by injuries, five games in 48 hours hurt us. We had 16 players total,” he said.

Sina FC ended up winning the championship.

The King Cup 2017 hosted 200 teams from around the globe over the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday weekend. The teams were divided into eight divisions, with age ranges from 35 to 60-and-over.

To learn more about the Santa Barbara Press Room soccer team, call Mr. Lorenz at (805) 699-7307 or email at [email protected]