Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 11:08 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 

Business

Prestigious Auto Body Earns Certification, Recognition

By Jaime Alvarez for Prestigious Auto Body | May 25, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Prestigious Auto Body has been certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer's specifications.

In achieving certification, Prestigious Auto Body is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Prestigious Auto Body is recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai and Kia.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various automakers, Prestigious Auto Body passed the certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized. The certified network is made up of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the requirements of the Certification program.

"Our business has been built on a foundation of excellence and ethical business practices,” said Rene Koke, Prestigious Auto Body owner.

“We strive to provide the highest-quality repair for our customers. Our state-of-the-art facility and certified technicians give us the ability to achieve this Certified status," Koke said.

The certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident.

As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle.

Auto manufacturers want to ensure consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work or travel.

"Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Prestigious Auto Body is officially a Collision Care Provider," said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care.

"They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured," he said

Assured Performance Collision Care is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization specializing in the automotive collision repair market segment.

Assured Performance works with the top automakers to identify, audit and promote collision repair providers that meet best-in-class business standards and the manufacturer's requirements.

Visit www.CollisionCare.org or www.autobodylocator.com to find a list of Collision Repair Providers.

— Jaime Alvarez for Prestigious Auto Body.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 