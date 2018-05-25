Prestigious Auto Body Earns Certification, Recognition

Prestigious Auto Body has been certified by Assured Performance, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization for maintaining the right tools, equipment, training and facilities necessary to repair the participating automaker brand vehicles according to the manufacturer's specifications.

In achieving certification, Prestigious Auto Body is now an integral part of the most advanced repair capable and efficient auto body repair network in the world. Adding to their credentials, Prestigious Auto Body is recognized by Assured Performance, FCA, Nissan, Infiniti, Hyundai and Kia.

To become certified and officially recognized by the various automakers, Prestigious Auto Body passed the certification process essential to help ensure a proper and safe repair of the new generation of advanced vehicles.

Less than 5 percent of body shops across the nation are able to meet the stringent requirements to become officially certified and recognized. The certified network is made up of best-in-class collision repair businesses that have met or exceeded the requirements of the Certification program.

"Our business has been built on a foundation of excellence and ethical business practices,” said Rene Koke, Prestigious Auto Body owner.

“We strive to provide the highest-quality repair for our customers. Our state-of-the-art facility and certified technicians give us the ability to achieve this Certified status," Koke said.

The certification criteria are based upon auto manufacturer requirements. These are critical to ensure the vehicle fit, finish, durability, value and safety following an accident.

As new model vehicles are being introduced that use light weight high strength materials and advanced technology, a proper repair according to manufacturer specification is even more important than ever to ensure the passenger safety and proper performance of the vehicle.

Auto manufacturers want to ensure consumers have the option of Certified Collision Repair wherever they live, work or travel.

"Consumers need the confidence and peace of mind to know their vehicle is being repaired by a shop that has what it takes to ensure the vehicle safety. Prestigious Auto Body is officially a Collision Care Provider," said Scott Biggs, CEO of Assured Performance Collision Care.

"They represent the standard by which all other body shops are measured," he said

Assured Performance Collision Care is a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization specializing in the automotive collision repair market segment.

Assured Performance works with the top automakers to identify, audit and promote collision repair providers that meet best-in-class business standards and the manufacturer's requirements.

Visit www.CollisionCare.org or www.autobodylocator.com to find a list of Collision Repair Providers.

— Jaime Alvarez for Prestigious Auto Body.