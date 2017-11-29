Preston Bixby Hotchkis of Santa Barbara, 1929-2017

Posted on November 29, 2017 | 2:57 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Preston Bixby Hotchkis passed away November 18, 2017, in Santa Barbara, California. He spent his last moments surrounded by his family and wife of 65 years, Maurine.

Pres was born on May 27, 1929, in Los Angeles, California, to Katharine (Bixby) and Preston Hotchkis. He traveled by train to Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire and graduated in the Class of 1947. He received his B.S. from Cal (UC Berkeley) in 1951.

He served as an officer in the Strategic Air Command and was assigned to Texas, Nebraska, New York and England, where he lived with Maurine. He returned to Cal to earn his law degree from Boalt Hall, Class of ’56.

For seven years, Pres practiced law with Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher in Los Angeles. In 1964, he made the decision to help his grandfather’s company and became president and CEO of Bixby Ranch Co. in Long Beach. He remained chairman of the board until the company liquidated in 2007.

Pres contributed his time and/or support to Rancho Los Alamitos Historic Ranch & Gardens, Elizabeth Bixby Janeway Foundation, Pacific Legal Foundation, Hoover Institution, Metropolitan Water District, Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce, Berkeley Foundation and many more.

While Pres was very successful in business and ranching, memories of a simpler time held a special place in his heart. Out of the many great qualities he possessed, possibly the one he took greatest pride in was being a man of his word and being able to execute the deal based on a handshake. These are the same qualities he instilled in his surviving family. His three grandsons worked on the ranches north of Santa Barbara during the summers in order to learn the ways of the cowboy, just as he did as a boy.

Pres had three children and is survived by his wife, Maurine; son Brian; three grandsons Ryan Frisby (Christie), Remington Hotchkis (Jennifer), Cameron Hotchkis; and three great-grandchildren.

A service is tentatively scheduled for 5 p.m. December 14, 2017, in Santa Barbara. Please call 805.845.3467 if you would like to attend.

Arrangements are by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.