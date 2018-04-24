Preston Foy Leads Hot Santa Barbara Golf Team With a 70

All five Santa Barbara High golfers shot in the 70s at Santa Barbara Golf Club in a 363-410 Channel League win over San Marcos on Tuesday.
Preston Foy led the Channel League champions with an even-par 70. Preston Gomersall, Isaac Stone and James Ochsner fired 73s and Will Kirchske carded a 74.
San Marcos was led by Aryeh Keating with a 78.
SBHS Scoring
Preston Foy - 70
Preston Gomersall .- 73
Isaac Stone - 73
James Ochsner - 73
Will Kirchske - 74
SM Scoring
Aryeh Keating - 78
Christian Lee - 80
Blake Bornand - 81
Diego Palladino - 82
Clayton Heimlich - 89
