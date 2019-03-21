Preston Foy Shoots First Under-Par Round to Lead Santa Barbara Golfers Over San Marcos

Preston Foy made six birdies en route to his first-ever under-par round, leading Santa Barbara High's golf team to a 390-464 victory over San Marcos in a Channel League match at Sandpiper Golf Course on Thursday.
Foy shot a 71 on a cool, breezy day to earn medalist honors. Isaac Stone was right behind his teammate with a 73. Eli Sada shot an 80, Connor Lambe had an 81 and Coleman Mortensen an 85.
“The boys came ready to play even though it was a relatively windy and cold day," coach Kelly Foy said. "As a team, they are definitely improving in each and every match."
Blake Bornand shot an 80 and Diego Palladino had an 81 to lead San Marcos.
Santa Barbara is 5-0 in league and 5-1 overall, and San Marcos is 3-3 and 2-2.
SBHS Scores
Preston Foy 71 (medalist)
Isaac Stone 73
Eli Sada 80
Connor Lambe 81
Coleman Mortensen 85
SM Scores
Blake Bornand 80
Diego Palladino 81
Cole Stevens 96
Andrew Chen 102
Clayton Heimlich 105