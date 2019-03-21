Pixel Tracker

Thursday, March 21 , 2019, 11:19 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Golf

Preston Foy Shoots First Under-Par Round to Lead Santa Barbara Golfers Over San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2019 | 8:15 p.m.

Preston Foy made six birdies en route to his first-ever under-par round, leading Santa Barbara High's golf team to a 390-464 victory over San Marcos in a Channel League match at Sandpiper Golf Course on Thursday.

Foy shot a 71 on a cool, breezy day to earn medalist honors. Isaac Stone was right behind his teammate with a 73. Eli Sada shot an 80, Connor Lambe had an 81 and Coleman Mortensen an 85. 

“The boys came ready to play even though it was a relatively windy and cold day," coach Kelly Foy said.  "As a team, they are definitely improving in each and every match."

Blake Bornand shot an 80 and Diego Palladino had an 81 to lead San Marcos.

Santa Barbara is 5-0 in league and 5-1 overall, and San Marcos is 3-3 and 2-2.


SBHS Scores
Preston Foy 71 (medalist)
Isaac Stone 73
Eli Sada 80
Connor Lambe 81
Coleman Mortensen 85

SM Scores
Blake Bornand 80
Diego Palladino 81
Cole Stevens 96
Andrew Chen 102
Clayton Heimlich 105

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 