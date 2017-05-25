Preston Gomersall and Bennett Reichard Post 77’s at CIF Regionals

Golf

Santa Barbara's Preston Gomersall and San Marcos' Bennett Reichard each posted a 77 during the CIF/SCGA regional golf championship on Thursday at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena.

The mark left that tied for 51st out of 122 qualifying golfers from around Southern California.

Gomersall was two over on the front nine and three over on the back nine of the par-72 course, notching birdies on the eighth, ninth, and fifteenth holes.

Reichard eagled the par-5 sixth and birdied the eighth hole to finish the front nine one-under par, but a six over mark on the back-nine left him tied with Gomersall.

