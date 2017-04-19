Preston Gomersall Leads Santa Barbara Golfers Over San Marcos

Preston Gomersall shot a 3-over par 74 in windy conditions at Rancho San Marcos Golf Course, and Santa Barbara High handed San Marcos its first Channel League loss with a 407-409 decision on Wednesday.
Gomersall earned medalist honors, finishing two strokes ahead of Bennett Reichard and Sam Metzger of San Marcos.
"They played better than us today, plain and simple. Preston was very impressive today," said San Marcos coach Aaron Solis.
Preston Foy shot a 78 and Issac Stone carded a 79 for the Dons, who move into a tie for first place with the Royals.
Santa Barbara 407
Preston Gomersall 74 (medalist)
other SB scores
Preston Foy 78
Issac Stone 79
Ryan Mikles 87
Eli Sada 89
San Marcos 409
Bennett Reichard 76
Sam Metzger 76
Chad Visser 81
Hayden Schoenfelder 87
Blake Bornand 89