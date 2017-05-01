Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 11:07 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table

Preston Gomersall, Madison Herrera Named Athletes of the Week

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | May 1, 2017 | 3:03 p.m.

Santa Barbara High golfer Preston Gomersall and Westmont track & field athlete Madison Herrera were honored as the Athletes of the Week at Monday’s Santa Barbara Athletic round Table press luncheon at Harry’s Plaza Cafe.

Preston Gomersall, Santa Barbara High golf.
Madison Herrera, Westmont track & field.

Gomersall led the Dons to a pair of victories, which gave them a share of the Channel League title with San Marcos. The junior shot a low round of 73 in windy conditions in a win over Dos Pueblos at Glenn Annie Golf Club and followed with a 1-under 70 at La Cumbre County Club to share medalist honors with teammate Isaac Stone in Santa Barbara’s triumph over Buena. 

Gomersall was unable to attend Monday’s luncheon because he was playing in the league individual tournament at Soule Park in Ojai.

Herrera racked up loads of points to lead the Westmont women’s track & field team to the Golden State Athletic Conference title. The junior won the 100 meters, 200 meters, 110 hurdles and long jump, took fifth in the triple jump and ran on the winning 4x100 relay team.

The honorable mention choices for the awards include Tim Piozet (Santa Barbara High baseball), Antonio Andrade (Santa Barbara High baseball), Ben Cable (Dos Pueblos swimming), Travis Pierce (Bishop Diego baseball), Shannon Trumbull (UCSB track), Cassandra Barkhorn (Dos Pueblos swimming) and FayAnn Wooten-Raya (Dos Pueblos lacrosse).

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

