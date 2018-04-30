Preston Gomersall Stands in 2nd in Channel League Golf Tourney After a 69

Preston Gomersall shot a 3-under 69 on Monday to grab second place after the opening round of the Channel League Boys Golf Finals at Soule Park in Ojai. It was a season best for Gomersall, a senior from Santa Barbara High.
Marson Teron of Buena is the leader at 68. Blake Bornand of San Marcos is third at 73 and there’s a five-way tie for fourth. Preston Foy and Issac Stone of Santa Barbara shot 74 as did John Givans (Dos Pueblos), Aryeh Keating (San Marcos) and Justin Perich (Buena).
The top seven players in the 36-hole tourney will qualify for the CIF-SS Individual Tournament and the top five will make All-Channel League.
The final round will be played on Tuesday at Soule Park.
First-Round Scores
Gomersall, Preston Santa Barbara 69
Bornand, Blake San Marcos 73
Givans, John Dos Pueblos 74
Foy, Preston Santa Barbara 74
Perich, Justin Buena 74
Stone, Isaac Santa Barbara 74
Keating, Aryeh San Marcos 74
Pigatti, Matt Dos Pueblos 77
Kirchske, Will Santa Barbara 78
Pigatti, Joseph Dos Pueblos 78
Vigna, Luke Dos Pueblos 79
Thomas, Aiden Dos Pueblos 80
Sada, Eli Santa Barbara 81
Ochsner, James Santa Barbara 82
Palladino, Diego San Marcos 82
Lee, Christian San Marcos 84
Walker, Sam Dos Pueblos 90
Ranchod, Suraj Ventura 90
Perich, Jack Buena 94
Hemming, Nathan Buena 96
Dyke, Daniel Ventura 98
King, Katin Buena 103
Mendez, Cy Ventura 111
Plasencia, Tony Ventura 117
Vidal, Jared Ventura 119
Hornback, Zach Ventura 121