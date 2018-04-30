Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 9:46 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 
Golf

Preston Gomersall Stands in 2nd in Channel League Golf Tourney After a 69

By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | April 30, 2018 | 9:26 p.m.

Preston Gomersall shot a 3-under 69 on Monday to grab second place after the opening round of the Channel League Boys Golf Finals at Soule Park in Ojai. It was a season best for Gomersall, a senior from Santa Barbara High.

Marson Teron of Buena is the leader at 68. Blake Bornand of San Marcos is third at 73 and there’s a five-way tie for fourth. Preston Foy and Issac Stone of Santa Barbara shot 74 as did John Givans (Dos Pueblos), Aryeh Keating (San Marcos) and Justin Perich (Buena).

The top seven players in the 36-hole tourney will qualify for the CIF-SS Individual Tournament and the top five will make All-Channel League.

The final round will be played on Tuesday at Soule Park.

First-Round Scores

Gomersall, Preston    Santa Barbara    69 

Bornand, Blake    San Marcos    73

Givans, John    Dos Pueblos    74

Foy, Preston    Santa Barbara    74

Perich, Justin    Buena    74

Stone, Isaac    Santa Barbara    74

Keating, Aryeh    San Marcos    74

Pigatti, Matt    Dos Pueblos    77

Kirchske, Will    Santa Barbara    78

Pigatti, Joseph    Dos Pueblos    78

Vigna, Luke    Dos Pueblos    79

Thomas, Aiden    Dos Pueblos    80

Sada, Eli    Santa Barbara    81

Ochsner, James    Santa Barbara    82

Palladino, Diego    San Marcos    82

Lee, Christian    San Marcos    84

Walker, Sam    Dos Pueblos    90

Ranchod, Suraj    Ventura    90

Perich, Jack    Buena    94

Hemming, Nathan    Buena    96

Dyke, Daniel    Ventura    98

King, Katin    Buena    103

Mendez, Cy    Ventura    111

Plasencia, Tony    Ventura    117

Vidal, Jared    Ventura    119

Hornback, Zach    Ventura    121

