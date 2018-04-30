Preston Gomersall Stands in 2nd in Channel League Golf Tourney After a 69

Golf

Preston Gomersall shot a 3-under 69 on Monday to grab second place after the opening round of the Channel League Boys Golf Finals at Soule Park in Ojai. It was a season best for Gomersall, a senior from Santa Barbara High.

Marson Teron of Buena is the leader at 68. Blake Bornand of San Marcos is third at 73 and there’s a five-way tie for fourth. Preston Foy and Issac Stone of Santa Barbara shot 74 as did John Givans (Dos Pueblos), Aryeh Keating (San Marcos) and Justin Perich (Buena).

The top seven players in the 36-hole tourney will qualify for the CIF-SS Individual Tournament and the top five will make All-Channel League.

The final round will be played on Tuesday at Soule Park.

First-Round Scores

Gomersall, Preston Santa Barbara 69

Bornand, Blake San Marcos 73

Givans, John Dos Pueblos 74

Foy, Preston Santa Barbara 74

Perich, Justin Buena 74

Stone, Isaac Santa Barbara 74

Keating, Aryeh San Marcos 74

Pigatti, Matt Dos Pueblos 77

Kirchske, Will Santa Barbara 78

Pigatti, Joseph Dos Pueblos 78

Vigna, Luke Dos Pueblos 79

Thomas, Aiden Dos Pueblos 80

Sada, Eli Santa Barbara 81

Ochsner, James Santa Barbara 82

Palladino, Diego San Marcos 82

Lee, Christian San Marcos 84

Walker, Sam Dos Pueblos 90

Ranchod, Suraj Ventura 90

Perich, Jack Buena 94

Hemming, Nathan Buena 96

Dyke, Daniel Ventura 98

King, Katin Buena 103

Mendez, Cy Ventura 111

Plasencia, Tony Ventura 117

Vidal, Jared Ventura 119

Hornback, Zach Ventura 121