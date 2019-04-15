Pixel Tracker

Golf

Preston Gomersall’s 72 Leads SBCC to 1-Shot Win Over Canyons

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | April 15, 2019 | 7:47 p.m.


Preston Gomersall fired an even-par 72 and Theo Andre-Fouet shot 73 on Monday as SBCC snapped Canyons’ five-tourney WSC win streak with a one-stroke victory in WSC men’s golf tournament No. 8 at San Dimas Canyon GC.

The Vaqueros edged Canyons 373-374 to top the nine-team field. Ventura was third with 395 and Glendale was fourth at 403.

Gomersall, a freshman from Santa Barbara High, played his first tourney in more than a month and placed second with his second-best score of the year. Nabuhiko Wakaari of Canyons claimed his sixth medalist honor with a 1-under 71.

Andre-Fouet tied for third, JB Jandro tied for sixth at 75 and Joachim Toft was ninth at 76. The Vaqueros won their second WSC title with all six players between 72 and 77. 

“We played really well on the front nine with several guys under par,” noted SBCC coach Chuck Melendez. “Then we blew up on the back nine. Still, we all shot in the 70s and we beat Canyons.”

The Cougars remained in first in the WSC standings with a 60-4 mark. The Vaqueros are two games back (58-6) and Ventura is third at 49-15 with three tourneys left.

SBCC is 112-15 on the season. The Vaqueros will shoot for two in a row on Monday when Glendale hosts WSC No. 9 at Oakmont CC, starting at 10 a.m.
  
WSC No. 8
At par-72 San Dimas Canyon GC
Final scores
 Team – 1, SBCC 373. 2, Canyons 374. 3, Ventura 395. 4, Glendale 403. 5, Bakersfield 417. 6, Antelope Valley 425. 7, Citrus 428. 8 (tie), Hancock, no score; Victor Valley, no score.
 Medalist -- 1, Nabuhiko Wakaari, Canyons, 71. 2, Preston Gomersall, SBCC, 72. 3 (tie), Theo Andre-Fouet, SBCC, 73; Scott Schuster, Glendale, 73. 5, Tom Sims, Canyons, 74. 6 (tie), JB Jandro, SBCC, 75; Matt Mansholt, Canyons, 75; Mason Teron, Ventura, 76.
 SBCC scores -- 2, Gomersall 72. 3 (tie), Andre-Fouet 73. 6 (tie), Jandro 75. 9, Joachim Toft 76. 10 (tie), Trent Caraher 77, Brant Schenk 77.
 WSC standings -- 1, Canyons 60-4. 2, SBCC 58-6. 3, Ventura 49-15. 4, Glendale 39-25. 5, Bakersfield 34-30. 6, Antelope Valley 19-45. 7, Hancock 15-41. 8, Citrus 10-54. 9, Victor Valley 0-64.
 SBCC overall record -- 112-15.

 

