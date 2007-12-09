Wednesday, April 25 , 2018, 5:40 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Pre-Storm Swell Brings Out the Surfers

The first of the pre-storm swells signals the start of the winter surf season.

By | December 9, 2007 | 7:48 p.m.

{mosimage}

{mosimage}

News of last week’s pre-storm swell brought surfers out to spots from Rincon to Jalama and points beyond. Surfers by the score heeded the call of the ocean and donned their wetsuits, waxed their boards and converged in the surf with the excitement of kids in a candy store ... very brave kids in a very big, wet candy store.{mosimage}

There was very little waiting in line — set after set of overhead-high waves came rolling in from the Pacific as watermen and women, many hungry after the less-than-stellar summer surf season, charged up and down the first of the winter swells.{mosimage}

The surge also brought out other members of the local surf ecology — the surf photographers, who came out en masse to try their hand at becoming the next Brandon Aroyan, or David Pu’u. With tripods set and lenses fixed to the surfline, these individuals caught the Santa Barbara of postcards: the bright sky, the perfectly formed wave and the blissed-out surfer.{mosimage}

Blissed out, that is, if they managed to ride the fast-moving water. Many wiped out, a few caught hypothermia, and several came away with crushed boards. All, however, earned bragging rights and would gladly prove themselves again when the next storms arrive.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 