Advice

Prevail Conditioning to Train for a Cause at Fundraising Event

By Dani Ambuel for Prevail Conditioning Performance Center | October 7, 2015 | 11:38 a.m.

Every one of us can do one thing to help end breast cancer, and that one thing can be great for your body, too.

Prevail Conditioning Performance Center, Santa Barbara’s only multidisciplinary sports performance center, invites the local community to join us for a unique fundraising event in our efforts with the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign.

The fundraising event will take place Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. The one-hour group training session led by elite strength coach and Performance Director, Peter Blumert, starts at 10 a.m.  

Participants will navigate through fun and challenging strength and conditioning events and courses.  

Prizes that have been donated by various businesses of our wonderful community will be given to lucky participants.

Participants can donate $20 to train and enjoy some McConnell's ice cream or just donate and enjoy cheering on the participants.

Prevail Conditioning is located at 126 E. Haley Street, A8.

Prevail Conditioning’s connection with the Making Strides campaign is one of the ways we have chosen to help others in our community.

— Dani Ambuel represents Prevail Conditioning Performance Center. 

