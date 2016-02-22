Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 5:48 am | Overcast 57º

 
 
 
 
Prevail Conditioning to Unveil New Training Center With Grand Opening Event

By Sarah Clark for Prevail Conditioning | February 22, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

Prevail co-owners Peter Blumert and Chris Ecklund. (Prevail Conditioning photo)

Prevail Conditioning, a Santa Barbara-based performance training and fitness center, will open a new location at 417 Santa Barbara Street, Suite B1-B3 to offer innovative private and group training programs to the community.

Founded by Chris Ecklund in 2009 and joined by co-owner Peter Blumert in 2012, Prevail has created a unique, world-class training facility in Santa Barbara for athletic development and fitness-minded individuals. 

The training center’s approach is a holistic, multidisciplinary system, offering a team of experts in strength and conditioning, fitness, physical therapy, massage therapy and nutrition, working together on a plan to achieve results for its clientele.

“We care about our athletes and enjoy taking the journey with them, whether they are on their way to an Olympic medal or coming back from ACL reconstruction,” said Ecklund.

The education and experience of the trainers at Prevail set it apart from other fitness facilities and gyms in the region, including having a master trainer for the National Academy of Sports Medicine on staff as an incredible resource for its athletes and members.

Prevail’s programs address strength, power, stability, mobility, flexibility, balance, energy system development and injury reduction.

As a special offer to celebrate the grand opening of the new location, Prevail is offering 10 group training sessions for $150 or a 3-month membership for 2 times per week group training for $135, both deals offering 25 percent off regular prices.

The training center invites the community to join in Saturday, March 5, 2016, from 12-6 p.m. for an opening reception to check out the new facility and meet with its physical therapist, performance coaches and massage therapists.

Sarah Clark is a publicist representing Prevail Conditioning.

