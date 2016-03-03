Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Prevent Home Fires With Clothes Drier Safety Tips

By Joyce Reed for the Montecito Fire Protection District | March 3, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

Doing laundry is most likely part of your daily routine, but did you know how important taking care of your clothes dryer is to the safety of your home?

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of home dryer fires is failure to clean them. Listed below are a few simple safety tips to help prevent a clothes dryer fire.

» Your dryer should be installed and serviced by a professional.

» Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.

» Make sure you clean the lint filter before or after each load of laundry. Remove lint that has collected around the drum.

» Rigid or flexible metal venting material should be used to sustain proper air flow and drying time.

» Make sure the air exhaust vent pipe is not restricted and the outdoor vent flap will open when the dryer is operating. This should be done once a year, or more often if you notice that it is taking longer than normal for your clothes to dry. Clean lint out of the vent pipe or have a dryer lint removal service do it for you.

» Keep dryers in good working order. Gas dryers should be inspected by a qualified professional to make sure that the gas line and connection are intact and free of leaks.

» Make sure the right plug and outlet are used and that the machine is connected properly.

» Follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions and don’t overload your dryer.

» Turn the dryer off if you leave home or when you go to bed.

Remember, dryers should be properly grounded. Check the outdoor vent flap to make sure it is not obstructed. Keep the area around your dryer clear of the things that can burn, like boxes, cleaning supplies and clothing.

Clothes that have come in contact with flammable substances, like gasoline, paint thinner or similar solvents should be laid outside to dry, then washed and dried as usual.

For more information regarding fire prevention and preparedness, visit www.montecitofire.com.

Joyce Reed is an administrative assistant of the Montecito Fire Protection District.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 