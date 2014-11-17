Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Preview: John Cleese to Talk Life and Comedy in Granada Theatre Appearance

By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | November 17, 2014 | 3:26 p.m.

John Cleese’s autobiography, enigmatically titled “So, Anyway,” is a hugely entertaining read for devoted fans. In it, Cleese goes into elaborate detail about his upbringing and school days. An only child with a loving father but a mother who was withdrawn, he was awkward and insecure, not particularly good as sports, and 6 feet tall already by age 12.

John Cleese
John Cleese

Cleese’s appearance at the Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Wednesday is courtesy of UCSB Arts & Lectures, and will have him in conversation with former BBC TV director Terry Hughes. Perhaps Cleese will share some of his later adventures with the audience, as his book only takes us up to the brink of the Monty Python era, with a final, epilogue-type chapter on this year’s MP reunion shows in London.

While Cleese felt out of place among his schoolmates, by the time he got to secondary school, he learned that quite often he was able to make them laugh, and that was worth a lot. At Cambridge University he joined Footlights, the comedy troupe. As both a writer and performer, he honed his fascination with satirizing ever-so-proper British life, which was to become a cornerstone of his humor.

At Cambridge, he found a kindred spirit in Graham Chapman, longtime writing partner and friend, and later a fellow Python. He also made the acquaintance of David Frost, who he later wrote for, and who he commented was to become “the single strongest force shaping my career.”

Within this rich history are nuggets of inspiration for future Monty Python work, which aforementioned serious fans will delight in uncovering, including a headmaster’s exhaustive catalog of instructions to students at a boarding school and Michael Palin’s experience with an evasive mechanic, which later became the classic Dead Parrot sketch.

Time and again, Cleese emphasizes the value he placed in those early years on warm, friendly camaraderie and the occasions and places in which he happily found them, mainly in his writing and performing pursuits.

He is quick to point out that he was never particularly ambitious or focused on career — he studied law but as soon as he was out of school lucked into a job writing comedy for the BBC — but serendipitously found his way into roles and jobs that evolved into the rich career that has extended over the past 50-plus years.

While good fortune may have smiled upon him in many ways, it is clear that his own warm, friendly nature and innate comic talent went far in making connections with those who could help him along this path, for which millions of us all around the world are thankful.

For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here. Tickets are also available through the Granada Theatre at 805.899.2222 or online by clicking here.

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 