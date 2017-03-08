Preview of High School Spring Sports

Dos Pueblos has ruled the Channel League in baseball and softball for the past few years.

The Chargers better watch out for San Marcos this spring, as the Royals have the talent and experience to seriously challenge for the league crown in both sports.

In baseball, the Royals return eight seniors, include all-league first-team shortstop and San Jose State-bound Ryan Guardino.

“He brings size, power, speed and intangibles to the Royals lineup again after hitting over .400 last year,” says coach Jacob Pepper.

In softball, coach Jeff Swann has a potent pitching combo in Fresno State-bound and three-time all-league first-team selection Hailee Rios and junior Aliyah Huerta-Leipner, a two-time first-team player and a Boston University commit.

Here is a preview of high school springs sports on the South Coast and a look at some of the athletes to watch during the season.

BASEBALL

Dos Pueblos coach George Hedricks has several players returning from last year’s CIF Division 2 semifinalist squad, led by four-year varsity pitcher Darby Naughton. The all-leaguer and staff ace heads an experienced group of pitchers.

Catcher Josh Feldhaus and outfielder Colter Nisbit return after earning first-team all-league honors as juniors.

“Both will be major contributors on offense and look to continue where they left off last season,” said Hedricks.

After two straight league titles and success in the Division 2 playoffs, Dos Pueblos was elevated to Division 1 this season. The Chargers showed they can play with the elite programs in the Southern Section. Last Saturday, they beat Notre Dame of Sherman Oaks and its star pitcher Hunter Greene, a projected first-round draft pick.

San Marcos has its best team in several years. The Royals have two experienced pitchers in Mason Metcalfe and Ian Churchill and a host of veteran players

“Churchill has been followed closely by several pro scouts and college recruiters,” said Pepper. “His fastball is reaching 90 mph and he offsets that with dazzling command of his changeup and curveball.

“Metcalfe is the bulldog of the pitching staff," he continued. "His confidence, tenacity and command on the mound is unbreakable as he uses both power and finesse to keep hitters off balance.”

The Royals have a solid team to support their aces. In addition to Guardino, senior catcher Kyle Gonzalez hits for power and average and is tremendous defensive player.

“Gonzalez will be another next level player for the Royals with his uncanny athleticism, dominant power and incredible arm to stop the running game,” said Pepper.

San Marcos is looking to win a league championship for the first time since 1997.

Santa Barbara, which last won the title in 2011, will be led by speedy Joe Firestone, clutch-hitting Antonio Andrade, returning starting pitcher Alex Chicote and ace reliever Bijan Palme.

At Bishop Diego, coach Ralph Molina returns all-league pitchers junior Will Goodwin and sophomore Gabe Arteaga.

Senior Sal Delgado is coming off an standout junior season, when he went 8-2, with a 1.12 ERA, and was named Tri-Valley League Pitcher of the Year. He also hit. 31-

“Last year, the team won 16 games and Sal was either in control on the mound or contributing to the offense in every single one of them,” coach Pat Cooney said. “He would really like to focus on pitching but realizes that our team needs him to continue to contribute in all areas in order to be successful this season. Sal has already adopted a leadership role this year and the Warriors are looking forward to the 2017 campaign.”

The Warriors have solid group of ballplayers that include senior utility man David Martinez, junior catcher Toby Spach, sophomore utility man Chase Mayer and seniors Jose Carrillo (outfielder) and Tony Vega (infielder).

SOFTBALL

Dos Pueblos moves up to Division 2 this season. The Chargers return four starters and has a senior class that won a Western National ASA title as 8th graders in 2014. Coach Jon Uyesaka also has a strong freshman class.

The returning standouts include second baseman Sienna Wagner, who signed at letter of intent with Purdue; third baseman Anya Schmitz, signed to play at Brown University next year; pitcher Gabriela Gandall, and junior shortstop Nova Sinskul, a Loyola of Chicago commit.

Wagner batted a team-leading .361 and drove in 25 runs last season. “She is one of our workhorses setting the example for our program,” said Uyesaka.

Schmitz “has incredible athleticism,” said Uyesaka. She made only one error in 48 attempt at the hot corner last season and batted. .333.

Gandall will be DP’s No. 1 pitcher. She went 6-2 last season with a 2.80 ERA. “This year, she is stronger with improved movement and command,” said Uyesaka.

Rios, Huerta-Leipner and junior Hailey Fryklund carry the offensive load for San Marcos. Rios batted .456 and hit nine homers, nine doubles and drove in 34 RBI last season. Going into the season, she had 18 homers and 97 RBIs in her high school career.

On the mound, Rios entered her senior year with 406 career strikeouts.

Huerta-Leipner batted .378 with 23 runs scored, two homers, six triples and five doubles as a sophomore. As a pitcher, she posted a 1.50 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 156 innings.

Fryklund is a slugging infielder. She batted .378 last year with three homers, six doubles and 23 RBIs.

Coach Swann is excited about newcomers Claire Early, Morgan Jensen and Savannah Tait.

“All three play travel ball in the offseason and bring a wealth of experience and talent as freshmen,” he said.

Amanda Blair returns for her junior year at Carpinteria after earning All-TVL first-team honors last season. She batted .421 and struck out only seven times. As a pitcher, she struck out 115 in 141 innings.

“Amanda has matured as a pitcher through her first two seasons,” said coach Henry Gonzalez. “She has the mental toughness, arm strength and work ethic to compete at the next level. I believe she will be one of the better pitchers in the area.”

Senior Kylie Koeper, junior Kara Murray and sophomore Miranda Alvarez lead Bishop Diego. Koeper is a four-year starter at third base who will handle pitching duties this season. Murray is the team's lead-off hitter and possesses good speed on the bases. Alvarez stepped up at catcher and has a good bat.

Assistant coach Mike Cano said newcomers Julia Gregson and Nicole Barron will make an immediate impact.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Santa Barbara High has a potent one-two hitting punch of senior Henry Hancock and sophomore Will Rottman, and a fiery setter in Dane Westwick.

At Dos Pueblos, senior setter Alex Cheng is off to a great start to the season. He was named MVP of the recent Camarillo Tournament. Curren Malhotra is a returning starter at the outside hitting position. Parker Crossland and Dan Willett have been digging machines in the back row.

Jake Sofro leads the attack for San Marcos.

At Laguna Blanca, coach Jon Roberts says multi-sport Henry Farrell is the team’s best overall player. Jack Copeland, a 6-foot-6 senior, is a force at the opposite position.

Cate has a promising outside-hitting freshman in 6-2 Theo Mack and an experienced setter in senior Chase McCaw.

The front line of Austin Bohnett, Mike Agnoli and John Harris will be racking up kills and points for Bishop Diego.

BOYS LACROSSE

San Marcos has a seasoned squad led by Justin Lehman, Trey Tank, and Mason Zimmerman.

Santa Barbara High coach Andrew White says senior defender Will Beightol is a next-level player.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Tara Van Hoorn moves from defense to the center position for Dos Pueblos. “She is tough and exemplifies drive, passion, and leadership on and off the field,” says coach Sam Limkeman.

Team captain Sara Weitzel is a strong attacker and “a sturdy force on our team,” said Limkeman.

San Marcos coach Katelyn Standerfer said co-captains and midfield players Eveline Mayner and Hayden Shinn are technical on the ball.

BOYS GOLF

San Marcos returns three key players from last year’s CIF championship team: Chad Visser, Sam Metzger and Bennett Reichard, the Channel League individual champion.

Santa Barbara could challenge the Royals for the league team title with returnees Preston Gomersall and Isaac Stone.

BOYS TENNIS

Kento Perera of San Marcos is the class of the area. He will be seeking his fourth straight Channel League singles title.

Dos Pueblos has a solid singles player in senior Miles Baldwin and junior Vincent Villano. Kellen Roberts and Ryan Rennick have played solid doubles in non-league matches. Mason Dochterman is another impact player.

Noah Ostovany leads Santa Barbara.

Cate has a solid team, led by three-time Tri-Valley League champion Kevin Ha. His freshman brother, Ethan, also is someone to be reckoned with.

The TVL-champion doubles team of Christian Herman and Nicholas Hildebrandt advanced to the third round of CIF last season.

SWIMMING

The San Marcos girls team returns five All-Americans from last year, making it the heavy favorite in the Channel League.

The All-American swimmers include USC-bound water polo player Paige Hauschild (50, 100 freestyle), Amanda Hayes (100 breaststroke, 100 butterfly), Maija Ninness (100 back, 100 free), Piper Smith (50, 100 free) and Fiona Kuesis (200,500 free).

Coach Chuckie Roth has 47 swimmers on the team, making it his biggest team by 17. He has 10 talented freshmen who are expected to make a significant impact in league competition.

The San Marcos boys also have some talented newcomers in Hunter May, Matt Treadway and Erik Mack. UCSB water polo-bound player Spencer Wood will swim several events.

Senior Theo Velikov is strong in the 100 and 200 freestyle events for Dos Pueblos.

Senior and Stanford-bound water polo standout Sawyer Rhodes is a returning CIF qualifier for the Santa Barbara boys in the 50 and 100 freestyle. Miles Gaitan was top six in league last as sophomore in the 100 back and 200 IM. Evan Blix was third in league as sophomore in the 100 breast.

The top girls swimmers for the Dons include Alex Szymczak (200 IM, 500 free, top 6 finisher as sophomore), Vanessa Lyle (200 IM, 100 breast, top 6 as a sophomore), Kai McCoy (200, 500 free, top 4 as a junior) and Lila Roderick (50, 100 free, top 10 as freshman).

TRACK & FIELD

The San Marcos girls team is loaded with talent, starting with senior Erica Schroeder, who will be seeking a third trip to the State Meet in the 800 meters before she moves on to the University of Washington.

The Royals are strong in the sprints with Jenny Nnoli, and in the hurdles with Allie Jones in the 100 and Abbey Willett in the 300.

Sprinter Matthew Hempy leads the San Marcos boys.

Santa Barbara senior Kiasa Salgado is a standout in the 300 hurdles.

Dos Pueblos is especially strong in distance events and in the boys high jump.

Christian Rice is a returning CIF qualifier and county champion in the 3200. She’s verbally committed to UCLA.

Hunter Clark also qualified for CIF and captured the county title in the boys 3200 last season.

Juniors Kailey Reardon and Joshua McGregor will be in the mix for wins in distance races.

Spencer Kemmerer and Chris Jones will push each other to greater heights in the high jump. Both are looking to jump 6-10 by the end of the season, said coach Chris Molkoy.

DP senior Liliana Marquez is looking to have a breakout year in the sprints. She finished in the top three at the County Meet in the 100.

Carpinteria senior Daniel Burquez opened his season impressively, setting a school record in the triple jump at 43-7.75 at the Rincon Relays. Coach Van Latham said he has the potential to be a CIF Finalist.

Junior Wyatt Stevenson is the defending 100-meter champion in the Tri-Valley League, becoming the first Warrior to win the league 100 since 1984.

On the girls side, Latham says senior Mikela Keefer “is the best distance runner we have had since 2002.” She holds the sophomore and junior class records in the 1600 and 3200. She’ll be up against top-notch competition in league from Foothill Tech and Malibu.

Senior Annalisa De Alba is the defending TVL champion in the discus and a CIF finalist in the event last year. “We are hoping her shot marks catch up with her discus this year,” said Latham.

