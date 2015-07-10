Preview: On The Verge Sets the Stage for New Summer Repertory Festival

Advice

On The Verge is an innovative, seasonal nonprofit repertory theater company based in Santa Barbara. Its aim is to produce world premiere plays each summer in local, alternative spaces.

With artistic director Kate Bergstrom at the helm, On The Verge features a professional company of more than 30 West Coast actors, directors, writers and artists working to create groundbreaking repertory work during the summer season. OTV is dedicated to engaging the community through its productions of bold theatrical pieces, taking of artistic and relevant risks, and use of the vibrant pool of talent that Santa Barbara and the greater Los Angeles area have to offer.

OTV’s inaugural season embraces the theme of “reimagining historically gendered narratives of female experience.” The festival’s featured work includes an interactive devised collaboration, a full-length play, a staged reading and a three one-act pieces. Venues include the Funk Zone’s expansive Narrative Loft, the unique and intimate 208 Gallery, and the gorgeous Santa Barbara Historical Museum.



A new fusion form of theater, Lady-Oke is an interactive karaoke-based art installation paying homage to prominent female musical artists of history. Lady-oke! will be performed at 9 p.m. July 16-18 at The Narrative Loft.



OTV is proud to present the unique Central Coast premiere of a Roxie Perkins double feature: Caylee’s First Big Show and Sweet Child. These short pieces burst with grit and glitter, exploring the thresholds of womanhood in identity and self amid social, filial and personal change. Caylee’s First Big Show/Sweet Child: A Double Feature by Roxie Perkins will be performed at 7 p.m. July 16-18 at The Narrative Loft.



Greg Dodds’ Monsters of Paris, set in pre-World War I France and based on the real life of a French suffragette embroiled in murderous scandal, will be presented as a staged reading at 4 p.m. July 18 at The Narrative Loft.



This Is Not a Love Song is the one-act theatrical portrayal of author Hee-won Kim’s own research on female Asian stereotypes in the curiously mediated world of online dating, an intimate performance art installation. It will show at 9 p.m. July 24 and at 4 and 6 p.m. July 25 at the 208 Gallery.



The crown jewel of the festival is Darlene Craviotto’s Footsteps at Laetoli, a full-length exploration of social context around Mary Leakey’s historic archeological discovery in Africa’s Serengeti Plain. It will show at 8 p.m. July 22-24 al fresco at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.



For additional information, contact Bergstrom or associate producer Susie Couch at 805.252.3298 or [email protected].

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.