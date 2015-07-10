Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 3:40 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Preview: On The Verge Sets the Stage for New Summer Repertory Festival

Andy Cowell as Mark Bronson and Riley Berris as Caylee James in “Caylee’s First Big Show,” the first of Roxie Perkins’ double-feature short plays presented by On The Verge.
Andy Cowell as Mark Bronson and Riley Berris as Caylee James in “Caylee’s First Big Show,” the first of Roxie Perkins’ double-feature short plays presented by On The Verge. (Kate Bergstrom and Andy Cowell photo)
By Justine Sutton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 10, 2015 | 3:00 p.m.

On The Verge is an innovative, seasonal nonprofit repertory theater company based in Santa Barbara. Its aim is to produce world premiere plays each summer in local, alternative spaces.

With artistic director Kate Bergstrom at the helm, On The Verge features a professional company of more than 30 West Coast actors, directors, writers and artists working to create groundbreaking repertory work during the summer season. OTV is dedicated to engaging the community through its productions of bold theatrical pieces, taking of artistic and relevant risks, and use of the vibrant pool of talent that Santa Barbara and the greater Los Angeles area have to offer.

OTV’s inaugural season embraces the theme of “reimagining historically gendered narratives of female experience.” The festival’s featured work includes an interactive devised collaboration, a full-length play, a staged reading and a three one-act pieces. Venues include the Funk Zone’s expansive Narrative Loft, the unique and intimate 208 Gallery, and the gorgeous Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

A new fusion form of theater, Lady-Oke is an interactive karaoke-based art installation paying homage to prominent female musical artists of history. Lady-oke! will be performed at 9 p.m. July 16-18 at The Narrative Loft.

OTV is proud to present the unique Central Coast premiere of a Roxie Perkins double feature: Caylee’s First Big Show and Sweet Child. These short pieces burst with grit and glitter, exploring the thresholds of womanhood in identity and self amid social, filial and personal change. Caylee’s First Big Show/Sweet Child: A Double Feature by Roxie Perkins will be performed at 7 p.m. July 16-18 at The Narrative Loft.
 
Greg Dodds’ Monsters of Paris, set in pre-World War I France and based on the real life of a French suffragette embroiled in murderous scandal, will be presented as a staged reading at 4 p.m. July 18 at The Narrative Loft.

This Is Not a Love Song is the one-act theatrical portrayal of author Hee-won Kim’s own research on female Asian stereotypes in the curiously mediated world of online dating, an intimate performance art installation. It will show at 9 p.m. July 24 and at 4 and 6 p.m. July 25 at the 208 Gallery.

The crown jewel of the festival is Darlene Craviotto’s Footsteps at Laetoli, a full-length exploration of social context around Mary Leakey’s historic archeological discovery in Africa’s Serengeti Plain. It will show at 8 p.m. July 22-24 al fresco at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Click here for all show information and to reserve your donation-only tickets.

For additional information, contact Bergstrom or associate producer Susie Couch at 805.252.3298 or [email protected].

— Justine Sutton is a Santa Barbara freelance writer and frequent Noozhawk reviewer. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 