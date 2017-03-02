Friday, June 1 , 2018, 3:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Price Cut Revealed For Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch Property in Santa Ynez Valley

Los Olivos 2,700-acre property now listed with Coldwell Banker for $67 million

The asking price for the late Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch property is now $67 million, down from $100 million two years ago, according to the Coldwell Banker listing.
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 2, 2017 | 1:38 p.m.

With the price slashed a whopping $33 million, Neverland Ranch, the Los Olivos property once home to late pop star Michael Jackson, is up for grabs again with a new listing agent.

The property at 5225 Figueroa Mountain Rd., formerly known as Sycamore Valley Ranch, is for sale at a mere $67 million, according to the listing by Coldwell Banker. 

This is a price cut from the $100 million other agents initially advertised the property for in 2015.

If it weren’t for the picture of the iconic clock and “Neverland” spelled out in landscaping, it would seem like any other pricey property — 16 bedrooms, 21 full bathrooms, pool, four-plus fireplaces.

The property type is labeled as single-family with detached buildings. In all, the building area totals 55,157 square feet and dates back to 1981.

“A property of quintessential California beauty and rare privacy,” according to the listing by Coldwell Banker’s Joyce Rey from the Beverly Hills office.

The listing also notes the three parcels encompass approximately 2,700 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley. 

“For a relaxed lifestyle of grand scale entertaining, it includes manicured gardens, a 4-acre lake, outdoor kitchen, lagoon-style pool, lighted tennis court, tennis pavilion/pool house, three guest homes, movie theater/dance studio, barns, staff facilities, corrals and a five-bay garage,” the listing notice said. 

“Perfect for a vineyard, this is a rare, remarkable, and exquisite estate.” 

The buildings of the large property can’t be seen from the entrance gate to Neverland Ranch, also known as the Sycamore Valley Ranch. Click to view larger
The buildings of the large property can’t be seen from the entrance gate to Neverland Ranch, also known as the Sycamore Valley Ranch. (Bill Macfadyen / Noozhawk photo)

For families looking to move in, the listing notice helpfully identifies the nearby schools include private Midland School and Dunn School in addition to Los Olivos Elementary School and the Santa Ynez Valley Family School.

Colony Capital LLC of Santa Monica has managed the property since 2008, after purchasing a million-dollar note on it from Jackson, who was embroiled in post-trial financial woes.

Jackson lived in the property from 1988 to 2005, often hosting famous friends and local residents to visit the amusement park, zoo and other amenities.

The pop star’s fans often gathered outside Neverland Ranch, which has a nondescript gate while the main property sits out of sight from those on Figueroa Mountain Road.

Jackson’s death in 2009 sparked strong debate about the future of the property, with suggestions to designate the land as a state park, similar to Hearst Castle in San Simeon, or turn it into a Graceland-style attraction, which locals vehemently opposed.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

