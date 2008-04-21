Friday, May 4 , 2018, 1:03 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 

‘Primavera Festival’ is Music to the Ears

The annual celebration of spring runs through Saturday at UCSB.

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk contributor | April 21, 2008 | 6:29 a.m.

{mosimage}

"Primavera," or "la primavera," in most Romance languages refers to the spring season, and every spring, UCSB’s College of Creative Studies, the Music Department and several other arts-related divisions of the College of Letters and Science put on the "Primavera Festival" to celebrate the season and to showcase contemporary arts and digital media.

Primavera runs through Saturday at many locations across the UCSB campus. There will be concerts, installations, dramatic productions, art music video screenings, lecture-demonstrations and other special events. To explore this cornucopia of contemporary art, click here to visit the festival’s Web site. Call the Music Department concert line at 893-7001 for a schedule.

{mosimage}

This preview focuses on music. "In a living musical culture," Robert Craft wrote, "the new music must have primacy over the old, if only because the new obliges us continually to revise our relationships with the old. This has become a tiresome argument … but it is nevertheless true even though most new music is bad – as it always has been. It follows that the composer is the center of musical culture and that a new work is of far greater consequence than the most publicized antics of big personality (performers)."

Now, if asked outright, most music lovers would say they prefer a "living musical culture" to a musical museum or a musical cemetery, but when it comes to buying a concert ticket, they usually will ignore or actively avoid events featuring contemporary music in favor of one where the Juilliard Quartet plays Schubert or a big personality conducts a name-brand orchestra in a symphony by Tchaikovsky. For most people, music is about memory, not consciousness expansion.

Yet, there are a few music lovers who believe that music should have a future as well as a past, and who every now and then like to hear something they haven’t heard before. They don’t expect to fall in love with every new piece – no one knows more precisely the truth of Craft’s observation that "most new music is bad – as it always has been." Nevertheless, their souls have been ignited just often enough to keep their faith alive. If they haven’t already purchased tickets to the festival, they should.

The faculty composers represented in this festival – Clarence Barlow, Joel Feigin, the late Peter Racine Fricker, Jeremy Haladyna, Leslie Hogan and JoAnn Kuchera-Morin – are serious and gifted composers. They are not of the tribe that believes it is an act of virtue to shock or offend listeners. They don’t play that game, and neither do their students. Give them a fair hearing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 