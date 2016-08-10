Prime Time Band Announces Free Summer Concert

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara, directed by Jeffery Peterson, will perform a free summer concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at Rancho La Patera and Stow House in Goleta.
The program will consist of military marches, patriotic tunes, folk music and traditional pops.
The Prime Time Band is a Santa Barbara community band. Since its founding in 1995, it has attracted over 250 musicians over the age of 50.
For more information, visit www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at 805.879.5528.
— Roger Ferris is the publicity chair of the Prime Time Band.