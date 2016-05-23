Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara Announces Summer Pops Concert

The Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara, directed by Jeffrey Peterson, will play its free summer concert in the San Marcos High School Auditorium (4750 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara) at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 2016.

The program includes The Good Old U.S.A., The Magic of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Wade in the Water, Tribute to Count Basie​, selections from Star Wars and various other pops pieces.

Since its founding in 1995, the Prime Time Band has attracted over 250 musicians over the age of 50.

For more information about the Santa Barbara-based community band, visit www.ptband.org or contact Toni Straka at 805.962.6983.

— Roger Ferris is the publicity chair of the Prime Time Band of Santa Barbara.