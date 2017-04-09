Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:44 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Biographer of Prince Charles to Address Chanel City Club

By The Channel City Club | April 9, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Speaking to the Channel City Club, author Sally Bedell Smith will discuss her book Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life during a brunch meeting 9:45 -11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, in the Reagan Room at Fess Parker Resort. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m.

In her book, Smith returns to the British royal family to offer a new look at Prince Charles, the oldest heir to the throne in more than 300 years.

This biography is the product of four years of research and hundreds of interviews with palace officials, former girlfriends, and spiritual gurus, some speaking on the record for the first time.

Smith’s book is the first authoritative treatment of Charles’s life that sheds light on the death of Diana, his marriage to Camilla, and his preparations to take the throne one day.

Prince Charles brings to life the real man, with all of his ambitions, insecurities and convictions. It begins with his lonely childhood, in which he struggled to live up to his father’s expectations and sought companionship from the Queen Mother and his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten.

It follows him through difficult years at school, his early love affairs, intellectual quests, entrepreneurial pursuits, and his intense search for spiritual meaning.

It tells of the tragedy of his marriage to Diana; his eventual reunion with his true love, Camilla; and his relationships with William, Kate, Harry, and his grandchildren.
 
Smith is the author of bestselling biographies of Queen Elizabeth II; William S. Paley; Pamela Harriman; Diana, Princess of Wales; John and Jacqueline Kennedy; and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

A contributing editor at Vanity Fair since 1996, she previously worked at Time and The New York Times, where she was a cultural news reporter. In 2012, Smith was the recipient of the Washington Irving Medal for Literary Excellence. She lives in Washington, D.C.
 
There will be book sales and a signing following the brunch.

For more information, visit http://www.channelcityclub.org, or email: [email protected]

The Channel City Club.

 
