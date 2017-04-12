Monday, April 23 , 2018, 5:59 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Principal For a Day Provides Peek Into Challenges, Rewards For Administrators

Annual program pairs educators with community members in the Santa Maria Valley

Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel and Battles Elementary School Principal Carlee Gruver attend the Principal for a Day luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Wednesday. Click to view larger
Santa Maria police Lt. Russ Mengel and Battles Elementary School Principal Carlee Gruver attend the Principal for a Day luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge on Wednesday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 12, 2017 | 8:32 p.m.

As a veteran Principal for a Day participant, Scott Ballew said he liked seeing the wide spectrum of issues handled by school administrators.

Police Lt. Russ Mengel said he enjoyed getting to see schools from a different vantage point.

The two men were among dozens of participants in the 26th annual Principal for Day in the Santa Maria Valley on Wednesday.

Business leaders, elected officials and community members spent the morning on school campuses shadowing principals before gathering at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge for lunch.

The event was organized by the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council and the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

“The purpose is to build relationships between our community, business leaders, industry leaders and our school administrators, just to give each party insight to the other’s world,” said Debra Hood, North County liaison for the Santa Barbara County Office of Education.

Mengel marked his first time at Principal for a Day, spending the morning at Battles Elementary School. 

“It was interesting to see schools from a different perspective,” Mengel said.

He added that police typically focus on safety and security, so Principal for a Day allowed him to see the inner workings of a school and its principal.

“She’s a busy lady,” Mengel said of Principal Carlee Gruver. “There’s almost 900 children at the school. She knows the names of most of them. It’s so impressive.”

Mengel left with the intention of having officers visit schools more frequently to interact with students on the playground to build relationships.

Joe NIghtingale Elementary School Vice Principal Joe Schmidt and Lockheed Martin Corp.‘s Scott Ballew attend the Principal for a Day luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. Click to view larger
Joe NIghtingale Elementary School Vice Principal Joe Schmidt and Lockheed Martin Corp.‘s Scott Ballew attend the Principal for a Day luncheon at the Santa Maria Elks Lodge. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Gruver said the children were enthusiastic about their temporary principal, eager to ask questions of the lawman. 

“The common question was does he carry a Taser and did he have any stickers?” she said.

“I failed in both regards,” Mengel said.

“It was very nice to have him there, and he talked about some ways we can partner together with the school and the Police Department,” Gruver added.

Ballew, who spent the morning at Joe Nightingale Elementary School, estimated he has participated in Principal for a Day a dozen times at various campuses. 

Nightingale Vice Principal Joe Schmidt attended the luncheon on behalf of Principal Julie Kozel. 

“It’s great for the students to see community members walking around and hear about what they do and hear about different careers,” Schmidt said.

Ballew said he likes to participate “to be able to see the challenges that the administrators and the staff go through, to see rewards of the kids smiling and learning.”

His stint involved watching first-graders singing and seeing students’ participate in other lessons.

“It was everything I could do to keep my cheeks from bursting I was smiling so much,” Ballew said. 

But he also got to see how school administrators handled a disciplinary matter involving a student and a plumbing problem on campus. 

He added that he tries every year to figure out how to help the school after Principal for a Day, doing things such as supporting lessons on science, technology, engineering and math.

“Or just being someone there to say thank you for the work they do is really great,” he added. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 