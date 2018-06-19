Printmakers’ Summer Exhibit Lets Public See Their Etchings

Santa Barbara Printmakers Summer Juried Exhibition is on display from June 18-Oct. 11 at Channing Peake Gallery, in the County Administration Building, 105 E. Anapamu St., the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture has announced.

A free, public reception is scheduled during the 1st Thursday art walk, 5-8 p.m., July 5. At 6 p.m., juror Sam Carr-Prindle will give remarks and make award presentations.

The exhibition provides an opportunity for the public to experience contemporary printmaking through original prints. Printmakers throughout California and beyond were invited to submit works for the exhibit

Carr-Prindle, a Santa Barbara native, is a master printmaker at Crown Point Press in San Francisco.

He specializes in intaglio printing (etchings) and earned his bachelor's in fine art from the Rhode Island School of Design before becoming a master printer at Paulson Fontaine Press in Berkeley. His mother, Sara Carr, taught art at Goleta Valley Junior High School for some 30 years.

To accompany the exhibit, Santa Barbara Printmakers will present free public programming in Channing Peake Gallery during the 1st Thursday Art Walk in August and September.

Finger Painting for all ages will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, followed at 6 p.m. by Poems & Prints. At the reading, hosted by Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Enid Osborn, local poets will share ekphrastic poems written in response to the exhibition.

(An ekphrastic poem is a vivid description of a scene or a work of art. Through the imaginative act of narrating and reflecting on the “action” of a painting or sculpture, the poet may amplify and expand its meaning.)

Free printmaking demonstrations will be offered, 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, in Channing Peake Gallery. Local printmakers Claudia Borfiga, Karen Schroeder and Andrew Baker will share their processes and techniques, such as screen-printing, linocuts and gelli.

Following its run at Channing Peake Gallery, the exhibit will be on display from Nov. 5-April in the Betteravia Galleries, 511 E. Lakeside Pkwy., Santa Maria. For more information visit www.sbac.ca.gov.



The Santa Barbara Printmakers is a group of artists dedicated to creating original artworks using hand and press printing processes such as etching, monotype, woodblock, collagraph, linocut, clay, lithography, screen printing, and photopolymer plates.

Members include emerging and established artists. The group organizes several shows each year and provides information about members and local printmaking activities through its website: http://www.sbprintmakers.com.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.